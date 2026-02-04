Cars Commerce and Del Grande Dealer Group Unveil New Solution for Dealers Built on Salesforce's Agentforce Automotive CRM

DealerCloud LLC Delivers Powerful AI and Unified Data to Drive Efficiencies in a Secure and Scalable System for Dealers

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) (d/b/a "Cars Commerce Inc."), an audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry, today shared details of a new collaboration with the Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) and Salesforce on a new automotive CRM. DealerCloud LLC is one of the first CRMs built on Agentforce Automotive, which provides industry-specific tools for automotive retailers and is powered by Agentforce 360 with established infrastructure, data models, AI and security in place. DealerCloud LLC, developed and incubated by DGDG, was designed to address the long-standing inefficiencies and limitations of current auto retail CRMs.

DealerCloud LLC offers a modern, intuitive and highly effective solution that results in stronger sales performance: Initial tests of the software across DGDG's 15 dealerships resulted in a 30%-40% shorter sales cycle on average and a 30% lift in close rate for internet leads. Cars Commerce will launch a pilot program with select dealers and expand at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas (Feb. 4-6, 2026).

"We are excited to partner with DGDG and Salesforce to solve the core industry issues of customer data integrity, system fragmentation and marketing attribution. Establishing connective tissue between our offerings and DealerCloud LLC can move our industry forward in a meaningful way," said Julien Schneider, chief strategy officer, Cars Commerce. "This aligns with our mission to simplify everything about buying and selling cars and delivering solutions that provide clear, undisputable value while helping to reduce overall complexity for dealers and the auto industry."

"With Agentforce Automotive at its core, DealerCloud LLC is enabling dealerships to operate as true agentic enterprises — unifying OEMs, retailers and buyers to deliver modern, intelligent sales experiences while their people, data and systems are connected with AI agents to streamline operations and unlock new revenue opportunities, all from a single platform," said Achyut Jajoo, SVP and GM of Automotive, Manufacturing and Consumer Goods at Salesforce.

"At DGDG, we've always been known in the industry for driving modernization through technology," said Jeremy Beaver, CEO at Del Grande Dealer Group. "Partnering with Cars Commerce and Salesforce unlocks a new level of technical and operational excellence for all dealerships — finally giving our industry access to the same enterprise-grade tools that have scaled businesses across other sectors for years. This partnership enables us to modernize operations while driving performance and efficiency through proven technology."

DealerCloud LLC offers a modern communication tech stack with unified data, creating a single, complete view of the customer from all touch points. This empowers dealers with actionable insights to speed operations through AI and automation, drive revenue and deliver an unmatched customer experience. Smart, intuitive and easy to use, DealerCloud LLC makes onboarding and implementation seamless. Initial testing resulted in less manual sales steps for dealership staff and streamlined new-hire onboarding, with 38% more sales for new hires.

"This partnership marks a turning point for automotive retail and exemplifies how Salesforce empowers ISVs to build industry-defining solutions on a foundation of trust and scale. By building DealerCloud LLC on Agentforce Automotive, DGDG is leveraging the full power of Salesforce's global infrastructure, unified data models and agentic AI to deliver a truly modern experience for the automotive industry," said Brian Landsman, CEO of AppExchange and Global Partnerships at Salesforce.

Join Julien Schneider, Cars Commerce chief strategy officer, Jeremy Beaver, CEO of DGDG, and Connor Marsden, president of sales for Salesforce, at NADA 2026 to learn more about how DealerCloud LLC, built on Agentforce Automotive, delivers the agentic enterprise to automotive dealerships.

