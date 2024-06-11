Cars Commerce Named in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For

Out of 3,000 companies evaluated, Cars Commerce stood out as a top company based on factors like quality of benefits, belongingness, work-life balance and more

CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, has named Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) (d/b/a " Cars Commerce Inc "), an audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry, as one of the Best Companies to Work For . This is the second consecutive year Cars Commerce has been recognized by U.S. News, and follows accolades from Built In, a leading recruitment site, which also listed Cars Commerce as a 2024 Best Place to Work .

After evaluating 3,000 companies, U.S. News recognized 300 of the Best Companies to Work For overall, the top 25% of companies in each industry and the top 25% of companies in each region (Northeast, Midwest, South, West). Cars Commerce was rated among top companies in the Overall, Retail and Midwest categories based on factors contributing to job seekers' decision-making when choosing a workplace that best meets their needs.

"We're honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report for our relentless dedication to delivering the best experience for our employees," said Alex Vetter, CEO of Cars Commerce. "For over 25 years, we've focused on doing what's right — prioritizing employee wellbeing, building a workplace where all are welcome, and fostering an environment of trust, transparency and accountability."

As a technology company, Cars Commerce puts innovation at the forefront and is on a mission to simplify everything about buying and selling cars. It is an approach that positions the company as an industry leader and compelling employer. Cars Commerce's commitment to consumers and its customers to stay one step ahead extends to their employee base, offering a compelling virtual-first workplace, competitive spirit and open-minded communication.

U.S. News' ratings reflect the evolving sentiments that factor into employee decision making when choosing the "best" company to work for. The ratings then analyze that sentiment against other factors, including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

"Choosing a company to establish yourself or take the next steps in your career is a critical decision for anyone," said Carly Chase, U.S. News Vice President, Careers. "The 2024-2025 list includes companies that received high scores on multiple metrics that make up a positive work environment and everyday employee experience."

This year, the ratings expanded to encompass 549 companies across the overall best company list, 24 industry lists and four regional lists. To calculate the Best Companies to Work For list, U.S. News only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023 and had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020-2023. The methodology , developed with the support of a panel of six experts , also factors in data, including employee sentiment, gathered from U.S. News partners Revelio Labs , Good Jobs First and QUODD.

For more information on the Best Companies to Work For, review U.S. News' FAQs .

For more information about Cars Commerce, visit www.cars.com/careers/

About Cars Commerce

Cars Commerce is an audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry. The Company simplifies everything about car buying and selling with powerful products, solutions and AI-driven technologies that span pretail, retail and post-sale activities – enabling more efficient and profitable retail operations. The Cars Commerce platform is organized around four industry-leading brands: the flagship automotive marketplace and dealer reputation site Cars.com, award-winning technology and digital retail technology and marketing services from Dealer Inspire, essential trade-in and appraisal technology from AccuTrade, and exclusive in-market media solutions from the Cars Commerce Media Network.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Cars Commerce