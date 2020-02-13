CARS to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) ("CARS" or the "Company"), a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast at 9:00 a.m. CST/10:00 a.m. EST on the same day to discuss the results.

The conference call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Alex Vetter and Interim Chief Financial Officer Jandy Tomy.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online at investor.cars.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards at investor.cars.com.

ABOUT CARS.COM INC.

CARS is a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace site Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share. In 2018, CARS acquired Dealer Inspire®, an innovative technology company building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations, a faster and easier car buying process, and connected digital experiences that sell and service more vehicles.

Cars.com properties include DealerRater®, Dealer Inspire®, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com® and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

