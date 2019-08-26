carsales.com Ltd. Partnering With Mobiliti To Offer Vehicle Subscriptions In Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- carsales.com Ltd. (ASX:CAR), Australia's leading online automotive classified platform, and Mobiliti, Inc., a U.S.-based leader in vehicle subscription technology, have entered into an agreement to integrate Mobiliti's proprietary subscription technology with carsales' vehicle listing platform.

"A vehicle subscription is for people who want a car but aren't ready, or don't want to own one," said Chance Richie, Mobiliti founder and CEO. "It's similar to a lease, but without the things consumers dislike most about leasing including long-term contracts and upfront costs, with the added benefits of included insurance, maintenance and roadside assistance."

carsales currently works with more than 4,000 automotive dealers in Australia and has approximately 20 million unique monthly visitors to its sites. Apart from being the leading automotive classifieds platform in Australia, carsales also operates leading marketplaces across Latin America and Asia.

"Mobiliti will integrate its subscription technology into the carsales' user experience to allow customers to seamlessly select between subscription or traditional purchase options," said Richie. "Customers who choose subscription will be able to easily transfer to a longer-term option as needs change."

ABOUT MOBILITI, INC.

Mobiliti is a leading provider of vehicle subscription software services for large-scale enterprise partners, including automotive technology companies, financial service providers, and OEMs, and provides consumers with a variety of mobility options, including subscription and purchase options, through its retail dealer partners at Mobiliti.com. For more information, visit www.Mobiliti.com .

ABOUT CARSALES.COM LTD

carsales.com Ltd. (ASX:CAR) is the largest online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia. Attracting more Australians interested in buying or selling cars, motorcycles, trucks, caravans and boats than any other classified group of websites.

Together with its subsidiaries employing more than 600 people in Australia, carsales.com Ltd. develops world leading technology and advertising solutions that drive its business around the world.

The carsales.com Ltd. network has operations across the Asia Pacific region and has interests in leading automotive classified businesses in Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Columbia.

Find out more at www.carsales.com.au

