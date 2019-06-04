CarsArrive Auto Relocation Offers Consumer-Direct Car-Shipping Services

CARMEL, Ind., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CarsArrive Network, a business unit of global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR), launches its consumer-direct vehicle transportation and logistics services. This new retail relocation business, called CarsArrive Auto Relocation, will serve consumers directly, whether as individuals or as corporate/commercial clients. Consumers will be able to ship their car anywhere in the United States in just a few easy steps from any desktop or mobile device by visiting CarsRelo.com.

"Individuals need access to dependable transportation services for their personal vehicles, whether they're moving across the country or across the state," said Michael Briggs, president and CEO of CarsArrive. "CarsRelo meets that need for consumers, and our end-to-end services make shipping your car with us faster, safer, and easier. We bring the strength and confidence of the entire KAR platform to help us deliver value, convenience, and exceptional service."

A network of more than 150 Service Centers across the country offer safe, secure locations with paved lots and 24-hour surveillance for vehicle marshaling and storage. CarsRelo offers five levels of transportation services: Carrier Direct Service, Service Center to Service Center, Service Center to Door, Door to Service Center, or Door to Door.

CarsRelo.com offers instant quotes and transparency into pricing and timing, according to Erin Almand, director of business development for CarsArrive. Customers can visit the website to choose their service type and get a quote, book the order, schedule dates for pickup or drop off, and get their car delivered in 14 days or less. All vehicle moves are covered with a comprehensive protection plan for peace of mind.

"The benefits to the consumer are enormous," said Almand. "We have the resources to deliver a personal experience — when a customer calls, they are connected to a person right away. We have the most shipping options in the industry, and we transport your vehicle safely and efficiently."

CarsArrive Auto Relocation works with trusted vehicle carriers to ship cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles. The company handles more than 2 million vehicle relocations a year — over 10 million auto moves and counting. Visit CarsRelo.com to learn more.

CarsArrive Network provides an online marketplace where shippers and carriers come together and conduct business in a trusted and secure environment. Their North American network of automated vehicle transport services includes more than 4,500 registered carriers representing over 30,000 trucks.

KAR Contacts

Media Inquiries: Analyst Inquiries: Gene Rodriguez Miller Mike Eliason (317) 343-5243 (317) 249-4559 gene.rodriguez@karauctionservices.com mike.eliason@karauctionservices.com

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, salvage, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of approximately six million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in more than 130 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Ind., KAR has 18,000 employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information go to www.karauctionservices.com. For the latest KAR news follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

SOURCE KAR Auction Services Inc.

Related Links

http://www.karauctionservices.com

