CarSaver Crowned Gold Stevie® Award Winner for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year 2024

Continued Excellence in Automotive eCommerce and Fintech Innovation Recognized on Global Stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant acknowledgment of its pioneering advancements in the automotive industry, CarSaver has been honored with the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year 2024. This accolade, awarded by the American Business Awards, marks a continued recognition of CarSaver's influence and innovation in transforming how vehicles are bought and sold.

CarSaver, the leading eCommerce marketplace and FinTech platform for OEMs, dealers, and lenders, offers a comprehensive suite that automates the car buying, selling, and financing processes, entirely online. This award-winning technology simplifies the auto buying experience, mirroring the convenience and efficiency consumers have grown to expect from top digital retail environments.

With over 3,700 nominations received from organizations in various industries, The Stevie® Awards recognized CarSaver for its best-in-class technology and end-to-end digital solutions that enhance the automotive buying and selling journey.

"Our vision at CarSaver has always been to revolutionize the car buying and selling experience by harnessing cutting-edge technology to meet evolving consumer demands," said Chad Collier, CEO of CarSaver. "This Stevie® Award is not just a testament to our technological achievements but also to the hard work and dedication of our team. It encourages us to continue innovating and leading the digital transformation in the auto industry."

The CarSaver platform is celebrated for its seamless integration of services that allow consumers to buy, finance, lease, insure, and sell vehicles online. This system not only enhances the consumer experience but also benefits dealers and lenders by increasing efficiency and reducing costs.

CarSaver's strategic partnerships with industry giants like Nissan through the Nissan@Home program, Walmart, W+, and TruStage, underscore its impact and leadership in the industry.

Launched in 2016, CarSaver is the foremost online automotive marketplace for new and used cars, streamlining the entire process from purchase to home delivery.

Trusted by global brands like Walmart, Nissan, iHeartMedia, and SHOP.com, CarSaver licenses its platform to car companies, dealers, and lenders, bolstering their online transactions and securing their auto loan portfolios.

For more information, visit: www.CarSaverCommerce.com ; and follow CarSaver on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

