CarSaver Unveils Boost Plus: Boosting Dealer Website Leads, Online Conversions and profits by Over 50%

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CarSaver is excited to announce the release of Boost+, a groundbreaking tool available to participating dealers at no cost, designed to significantly enhance the volume and quality of dealer website leads, online conversions, and profits. The CTA stack of the future! Installs on your website in seconds.

This innovative solution aims to increase online conversions by more than 50%, providing dealers with a powerful new strategy for capturing more sales leads without the need for additional advertising spend.

Boost+ introduces an integrated suite of compelling customer pathways to convert on dealership websites, including Trade-In evaluations, Personalized Payment plans, Pre-Qualification options, and Special Offers. These features seamlessly integrate into the dealer's website, CarSaver's platform boasts an impressive 26% average conversion rate for online leads to actual sales. Each feature is available to customers with a single sign-on, thanks to its vertically integrated design.

"Boost+ empowers dealers to significantly expand their opportunities by engaging online customers through an integrated system and strategy," said CarSaver CEO Chad Collier. "When implemented, dealers see an increase in top-of-funnel activity and improved quality and effectiveness in converting these customers into sales at a much higher rate. This transparency not only enhances the customer experience but also drives more qualified leads, reducing dependency on costly third-party providers."

Boost+ operates effortlessly; it can be added to a dealer's website in seconds and immediately starts generating more qualified leads. This vertically integrated tool funnels customers deeper into the dealer's sales process, leading to higher-quality leads without redirecting them away from the dealer's website. Unlike third-party plugins, which often result in siloed data and reduced conversion rates due to multiple lead forms, Boost+ ensures all customer interactions stay within the dealer's ecosystem, boosting both customer satisfaction and lead quality.

Dealers leveraging Boost+ have reported increases in online and omnichannel sales leads, trade-in offers, lease inquiries, pre-approved customers, and fully completed deals, all with maximized profit potential.

The CarSaver platform and Boost+ stack includes several profit-maximizing and protection tools designed to optimize gross profit on each deal. These tools ensure dealers websites can accurately match customers with the best lenders, provide comprehensive finance menus, offer accessory sales, and guarantee trade-in values. The automated profit maximizer can boost gross profit per deal by up to 25%.

The profit maximizer provides pre-approved sales leads with optimal deal structures, maximizing loan-to-value ratios, finance and insurance profit, and accessory add-on profit, all while guaranteeing a profitable trade-in. This integrated approach ensures every opportunity is maximized for conversion and dealer profit.

To take advantage of all the integrations included in Boost+ to increase lead volume and conversion, contact your CarSaver Performance Manager. To enroll contact us at [email protected].

About CarSaver

Launched in 2016, CarSaver is the foremost online automotive marketplace for new and used cars, streamlining the entire process from purchase to home delivery. CarSaver empowers consumers to buy, finance, lease, sell, and trade new and used vehicles effortlessly through a personalized online experience.

Trusted by global brands like Walmart, Nissan, iHeartMedia, and SHOP.com, CarSaver is pushing the boundaries of automotive e-commerce by delivering new and innovative experiences that brands, retailers, and lenders are deploying to enhance their customer journeys, increase loyalty, and sell more cars. The Automotive News Pace Awards recognized CarSaver as the first and only enterprise platform to sell cars 100% online.

