Cars.com - REVEALED: THE BEST NEW CARS FOR $30,000 OR LESS

CARS.COM SHARES THE BEST BUYS OUT THERE AND WHY THE END OF THE YEAR MIGHT BE THE PERFECT TIME TO BUY YOUR NEXT VEHICLE!

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've ever shopped for a new car, you've probably heard the advice to wait until the end of the model year before making your purchase. The theory behind this tip is that eager dealers offer more discounts as they clear lots for next year's model. With the average price of a new car hovering around $50,000 for some time now, it may seem like that new-car smell is out of reach. However, you can still find good new cars that are priced tens of thousands of dollars less than that.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/cars-com/9362851-en-cars-com-best-new-cars-30k-or-less

In this interview, Joe Bruzek talks more about Cars.com's best new cars for under $30K. Cars.com's expert car reviewers looked at national car listing prices, removed cars with known poor crash-test ratings and voted for their favorite models in seven different vehicle classes. The best deals for under 30k has something for everyone – those who prefer a compact car, those who love an environmentally conscious hybrid car, to families in need of an SUV.

WHICH MODELS MADE THE LIST IN THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES?

Best Subcompact Car

Best Compact Car

Best Compact Hatchback

Best Compact Hybrid

Best Mid-Size Car

Best Subcompact SUV

Best Compact SUV

For more information, please visit – www.cars.com/news

ABOUT JOE BRUZEK:

Joe Bruzek is the driving force behind Cars.com's award-winning editorial content, overseeing a team of automotive experts who deliver trusted, consumer-first advice across car reviews, news, research, and video. With nearly two decades at Cars.com, Joe has helped define what credible, data-driven car journalism looks like in the digital age — where every test, every review, and every insight is grounded in real-world relevance for today's car shoppers. A true car enthusiast with a background in automotive mechanics and technical writing, Joe brings a rare mix of hands-on expertise and journalistic precision to every story. He manages the teams that create all of the reviews, news, and research content on the site, and Joe helps shape the site's independent editorial voice. In 2026, Joe was named a juror for the World Car Awards, joining an elite global panel of automotive journalists who recognize the best vehicles and innovations from around the world. Known for his deep technical knowledge, sharp analysis, and genuine enthusiasm for cars of every kind — from EVs to his beloved 1998 Pontiac Trans Am — Joe is one of the most respected and relatable voices in automotive media today.

Produced for: cars.com

SOURCE Cars.com