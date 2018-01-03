Cars.com Announces Nominees for 2018 Best of Awards

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com has announced nominees for its 2018 Best of Awards, the site's annual awards given to the best cars of the year during the North American International Auto Show. This year's categories include Best of 2018, Best Pickup Truck of 2018, Eco-Friendly Car of the Year, Family Car of the Year, Luxury Car of the Year and Most Fun-to-Drive Car of the Year. Each car represented on the list must be a 2018 model and excel in three key criteria: quality, innovation and value. Pickup trucks are judged on power, capability and value. To qualify for the top award – Best of 2018 – models must be all-new or fully redesigned.

"Our team of car experts tests hundreds of new vehicles each year with one main goal: to help shoppers make the right decision about what to buy to fit their specific needs," said Jennifer Newman, Cars.com's editor-in-chief. "At the end of each year, we determine which cars stood out ahead of the pack to narrow down our list to the very best. With six award categories, we aim to help car shoppers across a wide array of segments, budgets and lifestyles."

In addition to naming the best overall car and truck of the year, awards are also given for family cars, fuel-conscious drivers, luxury shoppers and, an all-new award in 2018, the most fun-to-drive. Nominees are:

Nominees for Best of 2018:

Honda Accord

Honda Civic Type R

Kia Stinger

Volkswagen Atlas

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volvo XC60

Nominees for Best Pickup Truck of 2018:

Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Chevrolet Silverado 3500

Ford F-150

Ram 3500

Toyota Tundra TRD Sport

Nominees for Eco-Friendly Car of the Year:

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Honda Civic

Nominees for Family Car of the Year:

Chrysler Pacifica

Honda Ridgeline

Subaru Outback

Nominees for Luxury Car of the Year:

Audi A4

BMW X1

Genesis G90

Nominees for Most Fun-to-Drive Car of the Year:

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Ford F-150 Raptor

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Award winners will be announced Jan. 16, 2018, during Cars.com's 2018 Best of Awards event at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. For more details about nominees and all of Cars.com's awards, visit www.cars.com/awards.

