CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Scott, a digital marketing leader, has joined the leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry, Cars.com™ (NYSE: CARS), as the company's new vice president and general manager of national sales. Scott brings more than 20 years of experience to this role, having proven herself a creative revenue generator and agenda-setting strategic leader. Scott will drive growth in Cars.com's national sales channel, focusing on business-driving advertising solutions for OEMs, regional dealership groups and brands looking to tap into Cars.com's unparalleled insights and its audience of more than 22 million unique visitors each month.

Cars.com Appoints New Vice President and General Manager Julie Scott to Drive OEM Partnerships and National Business Growth

"We are excited to welcome Julie to the team just as the need for real in-market car shoppers who are ready to buy is sparking new marketing, insights and data solutions for our OEM partners," said Doug Miller, chief revenue officer of Cars.com. "Julie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Cars.com in digital advertising and strategic business development as we deliver new ways for automakers to find concentrations of real shoppers and grow their businesses."

Scott brings to Cars.com a pedigree of proven integrated team leadership and business development. She most recently led the highly successful branded content division of The Onion as senior vice president and general manager. She successfully built and managed Onion Labs, an in-house digital content agency that has doubled revenue for branded content since its inception and is on pace to reach a 20 percent year-over-year growth goal in 2019. Scott also previously served in a senior role at Digitas, a global marketing and technology agency, and FCB (formerly DRAFTFCB), one of the largest global advertising agency networks.

"What attracted me to Cars.com is its ability to target in-market car shoppers more effectively than any competitor in the marketplace, and a leadership team that understands that relationships and ROI are paramount. I'm inspired to be working hand-in-hand with OEMs and their agencies to understand their unique challenges and leverage our valuable data to deliver innovative digital advertising solutions that convert shoppers to buyers," said Scott.

Scott officially joined Cars.com in September.

ABOUT CARS.COM

Cars.com is a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, Cars.com enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share. In 2018, Cars.com acquired Dealer Inspire®, an innovative technology company building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations, a faster and easier car buying process, and connected digital experiences that sell and service more vehicles.

Cars.com properties include DealerRater®, Dealer Inspire®, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com® and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

