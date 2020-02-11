Cars.com Crowns 2020 Hyundai Palisade as Best of 2020 Winner

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading automotive digital marketplace Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) names the 2020 Hyundai Palisade its Best of 2020 winner, one of the most highly sought-after awards in the industry. Running up against stiff competition from BMW, Kia, Toyota and a Hyundai sibling, the roomy second- and third-row seating, ample driver and cargo space, and plenty of USB ports to keep all electronics charged moved the Palisade to the top.

"Hyundai's all-new Palisade has all the features needed to cement it as our Best of 2020," said Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief of Cars.com . "What really sets it apart is the controlled ride quality, an impressive V-6 engine, and, in the top trim levels, the use of quality materials in the cabin that mimic many of the luxury vehicles we see. This combination of utility, refinement and value as well as an impressive warranty made it a clear winner for our best car of the year."

When determining Best Of award winners, Cars.com 's editorial panel of vehicle and industry experts considers three key criteria for every car tested: quality, innovation and value. For pickup trucks, the criteria are power, capability and value. Our experts consider these assets the requirements for a well-rounded, award-worthy 2020 model-year vehicle.

Cars.com's Best Of awards program, currently in its 10th year, includes six different categories: Family Car of the Year, Luxury Car of the Year, Most Fun-to-Drive Car of the Year, Eco-Friendly Car of the Year (announced in April) and the two highest honors, Best Pickup Truck of 2020 and Best of 2020.

The 2020 award winners include:

Each year, Cars.com's team of experts purchase the Best Of vehicle and do a series of reviews and tests to share their findings with consumers. Shoppers can follow along at Cars.com/news to learn more about the 2020 Hyundai Palisade.

"We are excited to share our experiences with the 2020 Hyundai Palisade over the next year with the millions of car shoppers who visit Cars.com each month," added Newman. "Taking shoppers along with us on the journey and connecting them to their best vehicle match is our passion."

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade also recently won Cars.com's 2020 3-Row SUV Challenge . Visit Cars.com for more information about all the 2020 Best of Award winners , including details about why each vehicle was selected.

