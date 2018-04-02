Cars.com Names Lincoln Aviator Best in Show at New York International Auto Show

CHICAGO, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the New York International Auto Show opened to consumers on Friday, March 30, Cars.com™ (NYSE: CARS) has evaluated each new release showcased at the auto show and named the new Lincoln Aviator Best in Show. With nearly 30 world debuts at the show, Cars.com editors had the tough job of determining which vehicle stood out on top.

"For the second year in a row, we've picked a Lincoln as our Best in Show at the New York International Auto Show," said Jennifer Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief. "The Aviator is truly stunning, with promises of being powerful, stately, stylish and luxurious. Lincoln is playing catchup to many of its competitors, but it's absolutely nailing it in the process."

SUVs continue to be a major focus of automakers as consumers flock to them more than ever. As a result, many of the auto-show debuts fell into the utility category. "This trend makes sense because SUVs are no longer one-size-fits-all niche vehicles built purely for utility, but instead come in a wide range of sizes and price ranges to meet all needs," said Newman. "Automakers are being responsive to what consumers are putting their money toward."

In addition to naming the Best in Show, Cars.com experts also evaluated 10 of the top reveals; ranking each a "winner" or "loser" by expert opinion. The unanimous winners included:

Genesis Essentia concept

Lincoln Aviator

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door

Toyota RAV4

Volvo V60

"The New York International Auto Show is traditionally the high-end show of the U.S. season, one where we see a lot of eye candy that only the high rollers will actually get to drive," said Newman. "Not this year: Mainstream, and particularly mainstream SUVs, was the tone of this show."

To read more of Cars.com's New York International Auto Show coverage, visit www.cars.com/news.

