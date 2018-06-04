Cars.com Names Volvo XC60 "Best Luxury Compact SUV of 2018" in Vehicle Segment Comparison

CHICAGO, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com™ (NYSE: CARS) has named the 2018 Volvo XC60 the "Best Luxury Compact SUV of 2018" following testing of the major segment contenders.

"The Volvo XC60 has a true luxury feel, with all of the features and interior materials you would expect," said Jenni Newman, Cars.com's editor-in-chief. "Its winning combination of comprehensive technology, practicality and quality, combined with safety features and value, are what propelled it to the top spot."

The challenge put seven of the top vehicles in the class against each other in a series of extensive testing across 13 categories, including interior quality, front-seat comfort, backseat comfort, cargo storage, in-cabin storage, multimedia features, convenience features, handling, powertrain, ride quality, noise, visibility and worth the money.

Vehicles ranked in the following order:

2018 Volvo XC60 2018 Audi Q5 2019 Infiniti QX50 2018 Cadillac XT5 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2018 BMW X3 2018 Lexus NX 300

Each model was also judged on zero-to-60-mph times, panic-braking distances, fuel costs, the advanced active-safety and driver-assistance features with which the test vehicle was equipped, and its grades in Cars.com's Car Seat Check, which gauges the accommodation of various child-safety seats.

"When shoppers think of luxury SUVs, large truck-based ones like a Cadillac Escalade or Land Rover Range Rover might come to mind, but the bulk of the luxury SUV interest is in a smaller class size. Cars.com tested luxury compact SUVs for the first time to help shoppers in this popular segment understand their options as well as the pros and cons of each," added Newman.

The 2018 Volvo XC60 was also a nominee for Cars.com's Best of 2018 Award in January. For more information, including scoring details, videos and photos from the 2018 Cars.com Luxury Compact SUV Challenge, visit www.cars.com/news.

ABOUT CARS.COM

Cars.com™ is a leading two-sided digital automotive marketplace that creates meaningful connections between buyers and sellers. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, the company empowers consumers with resources and information to make informed buying decisions around The 4Ps of Automotive MarketingTM: Product, Price, Place and Person, by connecting advertising partners with in-market car shoppers and providing data-driven intelligence to increase inventory turn and gain market share. A pioneer in online automotive classifieds, the company has evolved into one of the largest digital automotive platforms, connecting thousands of local dealers across the country with millions of consumers. Through trusted expert content, on-the-lot mobile features and intelligence, millions of new and used vehicle listings, a comprehensive set of pricing and research tools, and the largest database of consumer reviews in the industry, Cars.com is transforming the car shopping experience.

Cars.com properties include DealerRater®, Dealer Inspire®, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com® and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carscom-names-volvo-xc60-best-luxury-compact-suv-of-2018-in-vehicle-segment-comparison-300659124.html

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cars.com

