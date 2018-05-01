Cars.com Taps Seasoned Tech Executive Fred Lee as New SVP of Technology

CHICAGO, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com™ (NYSE: CARS) announced today the appointment of Fred Lee as its new senior vice president of technology. Lee will lead the end-to-end product engineering function, including data engineering, platform engineering, consumer/buyer portfolio, partner/seller portfolio and native mobile applications. He is responsible for driving the technical strategy, cultivating continuous innovation, delivering the architecture and infrastructure to support a more personalized user experience for consumers and advertisers and nurturing the company's Lean-Agile engineering culture.

Tony Zolla, chief product officer at Cars.com, said: "We are excited to welcome Fred as part of the Cars' leadership team. For 20 years Cars.com has been a digital trailblazer, delivering an online marketplace for car shoppers to research and connect with local auto retailers across the country while driving the industry forward. Fred's deep technical and architectural experience perfectly blends with his ability to transform technology platforms and accelerate growth."

Prior to joining Cars.com, Lee served as the chief technology officer (CTO) of Gamut.com, a funded startup within Grainger, where he spent a year as the company's vice president of digital architecture. He was responsible for engineering and technology functions, including front-end, API, platform, infrastructure, tech operations and data. He also developed the ERP, order fulfillment and CRM for an MRO e-commerce site with more than 400,000 products. From March 2014 to August 2016, Lee was the CTO of Belly, a VC-funded startup, where he led strategy and execution of the company's product, design, mobile and technology roadmaps. Prior to Belly, Lee was the chief information officer (CIO) of Enova, a financial services technology company, where he scaled the technology team from 100 to 225 employees, managed five data centers and launched eight products in six countries.

"It is an exciting time for Cars.com, and it is a privilege to be a part of the company's next chapter," said Lee. "When I first considered the role, I was blown away by the quality and caliber of the team – all top notch. I look forward to learning from them and contributing to Cars' growth as we scale its world-class technology organization."

Cars.com™ is a leading two-sided digital automotive marketplace that creates meaningful connections between buyers and sellers. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, the company empowers consumers with resources and information to make informed buying decisions.

Cars.com properties include DealerRater®, Dealer Inspire®, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com® and NewCars.com®.

