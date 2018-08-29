Cars.com to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) ("Cars.com" or the "Company"), a leading digital automotive marketplace, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast at 7:30 a.m. CST/8:30 a.m. EST on the same day to discuss the results.

The conference call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Alex Vetter and Chief Financial Officer Becky Sheehan.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online at investor.cars.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards at investor.cars.com.

About Cars.com

Cars.com™ is a leading two-sided digital automotive marketplace that creates meaningful connections between buyers and sellers. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers consumers with resources and information to make informed buying decisions and enables advertising partners with innovative digital solutions and data-driven intelligence to increase inventory turn and gain market share. A pioneer in online automotive classifieds, the Company has evolved into one of the largest digital automotive platforms, connecting thousands of local dealers across the country with millions of consumers. In 2018, Cars.com acquired Dealer Inspire®, a company that builds technology that helps future-proof dealerships for changing consumer behaviors and makes the car buying process faster and easier.

Cars.com properties include DealerRater®, DealerInspire®, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com™ and NewCars.com®.



