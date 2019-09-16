Cars.com's 2019 Car Seat Check Honor Roll Features More Vehicles Than Ever Before, Indicating Automaker Commitment to Improved Car Seat Safety
Despite American parents' confidence in properly installing a car seat, more than half of car seats are still used or installed incorrectly
Sep 16, 2019, 09:30 ET
CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to car seat safety, there's a lot for parents to wrap their heads around – from learning how to safely install a car seat to figuring out when to move their child from an infant seat to a rear-facing convertible seat. Then there's finding a vehicle that makes car seat installation easy, a hurdle even for seasoned parents. According to a recent Cars.com survey, 64 percent of parents are extremely confident in their ability to properly install a car seat¹; however, more than half of car seats are not used or installed correctly.²
In honor of National Child Passenger Safety Week, Cars.com is releasing its annual Car Seat Check Honor Roll to arm parents and caregivers with vital information on what family vehicles best fit car seats and have the easiest-to-use Latch systems for car seat installation.
This year, Cars.com tested more than 80 vehicles and 13 made the Honor Roll, which is the highest number of vehicles that have ever been featured on the list.
"With 13 vehicles making the 2019 Car Seat Check Honor Roll, it's clear that automakers recognize the importance of making a vehicle's Latch system easier to use for parents and caregivers," said Jenni Newman, Cars.com Editor-in-Chief and certified child-passenger safety technician. "Not all vehicles are created equal or are ideal for easy and safe car seat installation. Our goal is to help break down the overwhelming amount of information for parents so they can make informed vehicle decisions and easily prepare for their growing families."
The following vehicles made the Cars.com 2019 Car Seat Check Honor Roll:
- 2019 BMW X7: This all-new three-row SUV was introduced in 2019 and shines in luxury, comfort, space and technology. Its easy-access Latch anchors and spacious interior make car seat installation a breeze, helping the vehicle to earn straight A's in the Car Seat Check.
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe: This two-row SUV was redesigned for 2019. In its redesign, the Santa Fe's seat belt buckles went from floppy to rigid, making them easier for kids in booster seats to use independently. The vehicle has ample room and easy-to-access Latch anchors. The Santa Fe also won Cars.com's 2019 Mid-Size SUV Challenge.
- 2019 Jaguar I-Pace: The Jaguar I-Pace is an all-new vehicle for 2019. The electric SUV features a large backseat with ample room for two car seats. The top tether anchors are clearly marked and easy to access.
- 2019 Nissan Murano: This mid-size SUV seats five and not only did the Murano receive straight A's in its Car Seat Check, but Cars.com's child passenger safety technicians also were able to install three car seats across the SUV's backseat.
- 2019 Nissan Maxima: Nissan updated its full-size Maxima sedan for 2019 with some new technology and safety features, along with refreshed styling and an updated interior. The new model features easy-to-access Latch anchors and ample room for two car seats in its backseat.
- 2019 Subaru Forester: This practical, capable compact SUV was redesigned in 2019, adding more comfort thanks to a refresh that not only included nicer interior materials, but more safety and convenience features, too. All of the Latch anchors sit under Velcroed leather flaps, making for easy access.
- 2019 Toyota Avalon: Toyota's largest sedan is riding on a new platform for 2019 and now has a host of modern technology, convenience and safety features. This is the first time the Avalon has made the Honor Roll; parents and caregivers will be impressed by the sedan's ample room and easy-to-access Latch anchors.
- 2019 Toyota Camry: The Camry's Latch system was improved when the car was redesigned in 2018. This vehicle is a great example of a mid-size sedan with plenty of room for two car seats, as well as easy-to-access Latch anchors.
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner: This rugged SUV can handle just about anything, and it turns out that its backseat is just as capable when it comes to its family duties. With seating for five, it can easily fit three car seats across its second row.
- 2019 Toyota RAV4: The RAV4 underwent a significant redesign for 2019. The new model has an upgraded Latch system that makes accessing it much easier, a marked improvement that earned it a spot on the Cars.com Car Seat Check Honor Roll for the first time.
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas: This vehicle was first introduced in 2018 but changed little with the 2019 model. The three-row SUV is full of family-friendly features and excels when it comes to car seats — its comfortable second row has three sets of Latch anchors and can easily and safely accommodate three car seats.
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan: Redesigned in 2018, the SUV features two upgrades that make it particularly family-friendly: It grew in size and now offers an available third row. The 2019 Tiguan also won Cars.com's 2019 Compact SUV Challenge.
- 2019 Volvo V60: The V60 wagon was redesigned for 2019. Its easy-to-access lower Latch anchors and roomy backseat helped it earn a perfect score in the Cars.com Car Seat Check, landing it a spot on the Honor Roll for the first time.
To earn a spot on the Car Seat Check Honor Roll, a vehicle must earn a perfect score in Cars.com's Car Seat Checks, which are conducted throughout the year by the company's certified child-passenger safety technicians. Cars.com's Car Seat Checks evaluate a vehicle's Latch system's ease of use. They also test how each vehicle handles a rear-facing infant seat, a convertible in both rear- and forward-facing modes, and a booster seat. Scores are awarded on an A-to-F scale.
To learn more about how Cars.com performs its Car Seat Checks or to see how well a car seat will fit in your family car or a car you are considering purchasing, visit www.cars.com/news/car-seat-check.
1Cars.com quantitative survey looking at how confident parents and expecting parents feel about securing their child(ren) in car seats as well as general car seat safety and laws. A total of 500 responses were collected between Aug. 20-28, 2019, which comprised a nationally representative sample of parents and expecting parents.
ABOUT CARS.COM
Cars.com is a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, Cars.com enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share. In 2018, Cars.com acquired Dealer Inspire®, an innovative technology company building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations, a faster and easier car buying process, and connected digital experiences that sell and service more vehicles.
Cars.com properties include DealerRater®, Dealer Inspire®, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com® and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.
SOURCE Cars.com
Share this article