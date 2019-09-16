Cars.com's 2019 Car Seat Check Honor Roll Features More Vehicles Than Ever Before, Indicating Automaker Commitment to Improved Car Seat Safety

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to car seat safety, there's a lot for parents to wrap their heads around – from learning how to safely install a car seat to figuring out when to move their child from an infant seat to a rear-facing convertible seat. Then there's finding a vehicle that makes car seat installation easy, a hurdle even for seasoned parents. According to a recent Cars.com survey, 64 percent of parents are extremely confident in their ability to properly install a car seat¹; however, more than half of car seats are not used or installed correctly.²

In honor of National Child Passenger Safety Week, Cars.com is releasing its annual Car Seat Check Honor Roll to arm parents and caregivers with vital information on what family vehicles best fit car seats and have the easiest-to-use Latch systems for car seat installation.

This year, Cars.com tested more than 80 vehicles and 13 made the Honor Roll, which is the highest number of vehicles that have ever been featured on the list.

"With 13 vehicles making the 2019 Car Seat Check Honor Roll, it's clear that automakers recognize the importance of making a vehicle's Latch system easier to use for parents and caregivers," said Jenni Newman, Cars.com Editor-in-Chief and certified child-passenger safety technician. "Not all vehicles are created equal or are ideal for easy and safe car seat installation. Our goal is to help break down the overwhelming amount of information for parents so they can make informed vehicle decisions and easily prepare for their growing families."

The following vehicles made the Cars.com 2019 Car Seat Check Honor Roll:

To earn a spot on the Car Seat Check Honor Roll, a vehicle must earn a perfect score in Cars.com's Car Seat Checks, which are conducted throughout the year by the company's certified child-passenger safety technicians. Cars.com's Car Seat Checks evaluate a vehicle's Latch system's ease of use. They also test how each vehicle handles a rear-facing infant seat, a convertible in both rear- and forward-facing modes, and a booster seat. Scores are awarded on an A-to-F scale.

To learn more about how Cars.com performs its Car Seat Checks or to see how well a car seat will fit in your family car or a car you are considering purchasing, visit www.cars.com/news/car-seat-check.

1Cars.com quantitative survey looking at how confident parents and expecting parents feel about securing their child(ren) in car seats as well as general car seat safety and laws. A total of 500 responses were collected between Aug. 20-28, 2019, which comprised a nationally representative sample of parents and expecting parents.

2Safe Kids Worldwide

ABOUT CARS.COM

Cars.com is a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, Cars.com enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share. In 2018, Cars.com acquired Dealer Inspire®, an innovative technology company building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations, a faster and easier car buying process, and connected digital experiences that sell and service more vehicles.

Cars.com properties include DealerRater®, Dealer Inspire®, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com® and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

SOURCE Cars.com

Related Links

https://www.cars.com

