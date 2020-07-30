C.A.R.Score Added to Experian's AutoCheck Vehicle History Reports

MONROE, Ohio, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Specialties announced today it has teamed with Experian to make C.A.R.Score reports available within Experian's AutoCheck vehicle history reports ("VHR"). This new relationship is an added benefit to mutual clients as it gives dealers the opportunity to show C.A.R.Score vehicle condition reports in the VHR, allowing consumers to make their next car purchase decision with confidence.

C.A.R.Score is an all-new, consumer-facing vehicle condition report that displays the exterior and interior condition of the vehicle, including instrument and control panels, mirrors, upholstery, even the scent of the vehicle. These interactive condition reports show specific details that car shoppers are looking for, yet, until now, were not available on vehicle history reports.

Dealer Specialties vehicle inspectors perform a full, cosmetic vehicle evaluation which includes photographs of any visual damage. After inspection is completed, the car is rated from 1 to 5 Stars, giving consumers a clear understanding of the vehicle's current condition.

"Consumers have shown an increasing trend toward purchasing automobiles online over the past couple of years. With the recent impacts to the automotive space attributable to COVID-19, our C.A.R.Score consumer-facing condition reports provide confidence to both dealers and their customers in a time where transparency has never been more important to the completion of an automobile transaction," stated Shane Marcum, President of Dealer Specialties, LLC.

C.A.R.Score reports will be displayed under the 'Inspection History Check' and 'Detailed Vehicle History' sections of Experian's AutoCheck vehicle history report. Each section provides inspection data, location, and a link to the full C.A.R.Score report. To see an example report, click here.

About Dealer Specialties

Dealer Specialties, a division of Dominion Dealer Solutions, is the nation's leading provider of vehicle data collection, image generation, window labeling services and inventory management and marketing. Providing both on-the-lot services and in-house solutions, Dealer Specialties has the industry's largest Internet distribution channel with more than 500 partners including GetAuto.com, Cars.com, CarGurus, AutoTrader.com, Manheim and more. Learn more at www.dealerspecialties.com .

