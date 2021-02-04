C.A.R.Score Hits 3,000 Vehicle Inspections for Leading Dealer-to Dealer Trade Network Provider, CarOffer

MONROE, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A.R.Score, a consumer-facing vehicle condition report created by Dealer Specialties, announced today the company has exited its pilot agreement and will continue conducting inspections for CarOffer, the auto retail industry's first dealer-to-dealer trade network for used vehicles.

"Dealer Specialties is nationally known for lot services and vehicle photography," says Shane Marcum, president of Dealer Specialties. "Our coverage and ability to reach thousands of dealers in all major markets in the U.S. combined with our ability to record vehicle condition reports makes us a very strategic partner for CarOffer."

C.A.R.Score assesses the exterior and interior condition of the vehicle. This includes, but is not limited to, instrument and control panels, mirrors, upholstery, even the vehicle odor. There are currently more than 2,000 active C.A.R.Score reports on carscorereport.com. "Our lot services team touches an average of 1.1 million used vehicles per year," adds Marcum.

C.A.R.Score is integrated with all major website providers in the automotive space and is included in AutoCheck® and CARFAX® Vehicle History Reports.

"To date, there have been over 3,000 inspections completed on vehicles that are ready to trade," says Scott Johnston, Chief Strategy Officer for CarOffer. "Our focus is to make the management of inventory easy, fast and simple for dealers, whether that is buying, selling or trading vehicles. C.A.R.Score's ability to complete inspections within 24-48 hours make them an ideal partner as they, too, prioritize turnaround times without compromising quality."

C.A.R.Score averages about 2,000 inspections per month, almost 40 percent of those are completed for CarOffer.

About Dealer Specialties

Dealer Specialties, a division of Dominion Dealer Solutions, is the nation's leading provider of vehicle data collection, image generation, window labeling services and inventory management and marketing. Providing both on-the-lot services and in-house solutions, Dealer Specialties has the industry's largest Internet distribution channel with more than 500 partners including GetAuto.com, Cars.com, CarGurus, AutoTrader.com, and more. Learn more at www.dealerspecialties.com .

SOURCE Dealer Specialties, LLC