C.A.R.Score vehicle condition now included on CARFAX Vehicle History Report

MONROE, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A.R.Score, a division of Dealer Specialties, LLC, announced today that their vehicle condition reports will now be available on the CARFAX Vehicle History Report. The vehicle condition details that C.A.R.Score captures will live indefinitely within the CARFAX Vehicle History Report for applicable vehicles.

C.A.R.Score vehicle inspectors perform a full, cosmetic evaluation of the vehicle including photos of any visual damage. After the inspection is completed, the car is given a star rating for consumers to better understand the vehicle's current condition.

"By including C.A.R. Score report data in the CARFAX report, our companies are providing consumers with very specific information about a vehicle at different points across its lifecycle. Not only will this allow consumers to make better decisions about the vehicle they are considering, it will also provide them additional confidence in their purchase decision." Shane Marcum, President of Dealer Specialties.

C.A.R.Score reports display the exterior and interior condition of the vehicle including instrument and control panels, mirrors, upholstery and even reports the scent of the vehicle. These interactive condition reports show specific details that car shoppers are looking for, yet, until recently, were not available on vehicle history reports.

"CARFAX is the trusted source of information for shoppers looking for their next car," said Faisal Hasan, General Manager of Data at CARFAX. "The addition of the C.A.R.Score report to the CARFAX Report, helps build consumer confidence by offering another reference point about the condition of a vehicle at a specific point in time. It's a great compliment to the other information you find in a CARFAX Report."

With the impacts to the automotive space attributable to COVID-19, C.A.R.Score vehicle condition reports provide transparency to both dealers and their customers in a time where it has never been more important to the completion of an automobile transaction.

"Our partnership is designed to drive consumer engagement through exposure to a vehicle's condition empowering consumers with the information necessary to make most or all of their buying decisions online," says Marcum.

CARFAX will display C.A.R.Score reports within their vehicle history reports under the 'Detailed History' section. Each section provides inspection data, location, and a link to the full C.A.R.Score report.

Click here to see a sample report.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

About Dealer Specialties

Dealer Specialties, a division of Dominion Dealer Solutions, is the nation's leading provider of vehicle data collection, image generation, window labeling services and inventory management and marketing. Providing both on-the-lot services and in-house solutions, Dealer Specialties has the industry's largest Internet distribution channel with more than 500 partners including GetAuto.com, Cars.com, CarGurus, AutoTrader.com, Manheim and more. Learn more at www.dealerspecialties.com .

SOURCE Dealer Specialties, LLC