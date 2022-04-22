CarSeatRecycling Becomes WAYB's Exclusive Child Safety Seat Recycler in the U.S.

FRISCO, Texas, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarSeatRecycling, the nation's leading child safety seat recycling service provider, proudly announced today that it is WAYB 's exclusive child passenger safety seat recycling service provider in the United States.

More than 10 million child safety seats are sold in the U.S. every year, however, almost 90% of them will end up being landfilled or incinerated because of a lack of affordable and convenient recycling solutions.

WAYB

The partnership between both companies will make it easier for consumers to recycle their expired car seats at the end of its journey, by making the service available year-round and virtually free. WAYB customers who purchase a recycling kit on wayb.com will receive a gift card of equal value to be redeemed for a future purchase on wayb.com.

"We are delighted to partner with WAYB. They are such an innovative and mission-driven brand. Very few companies take environmental considerations into account at the product design and development stage. WAYB not only innovates products with materials that put less pressure on earth's limited resources, they are now providing a sustainable end-of-life program for their Pico car seat," said Vanessa Lépice, CarSeatRecycling VP of Marketing.

"The car seat industry is weighed down by bulky gear that's poorly designed and destined for the landfill. WAYB intentionally pioneered material innovations to replace foam and fabric sprayed with flame retardants found in traditional car seats. The result was Pico -- a sleek, lightweight car seat that's better for parents, kids, and the planet they stand to inherit," said Tracy Liu, WAYB's Smooth Sailing Chief. "This strategic partnership with CarSeatRecycling ensures Pico's journey doesn't end when it's done with its adventures. It also furthers our mission to innovate products and processes that are better for people and the planet. Way better."

For more information about WAYB's path to sustainability and how to recycle the Pico car seat, visit https://wayb.com/sustainability.

About CarSeatRecycling

CarSeatRecycling , an 1GNITE Solutions company, is a national provider of child safety seat recycling services. CarSeatRecycling offers convenient mail-back programs to help consumers recycle their old car seats nationwide and delivers plug-and-play collection events to retailers, municipalities, and selected manufacturers.

About WAYB

WAYB is a California-based brand on a mission to reinvent on-the-go gear that's better for people and the planet. Whether families are going around the world or around the block, WAYB creates innovative products for everyday adventures, without compromising on beautiful design or sustainable materials.

