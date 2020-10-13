Carsfast Announces New Advisory Board Appointments

The five impressive individuals who now form the board demonstrate great vision, creativity, passion in their respective areas of expertise. They join us from a range of industries including automotive, finance and technology. Together they will help steer and grow Carsfast into a company that will transform the way people buy cars.

With operations accelerating fast in Arizona, Texas and Illinois, Carsfast continues to go from strength to strength.

Carsfast is a contactless and digital service helping consumers buy and finance their next car. After answering some simple questions via text message, our AI communicates to, and matches shoppers with a range of vehicles that suit their personal and financial needs. Vehicles are delivered directly to the buyer's door making Carsfast a unique, convenient and safe way to shop and buy cars in the Covid era.

Appointees:

Marguerite Watanabe (chair)

Marguerite founded Connections Insights focussing on strategic partnering among auto finance sources. Marguerite has managed the Auto Finance Practice at BenchMark Consulting, auto related sales at Equifax and strategic partnerships at BarNone.

Michael Benoit

Michael is the Chairman of Hudson Cook, LLP, a nationwide boutique consumer financial services law firm. He and the firm advise industry clients on legal and regulatory compliance and assist CFPB-regulated clients.

Anil Goyal

Anil has a deep background in risk management, marketing, technology, and portfolio optimization. Anil served as Executive Vice President - Analytics, Technology and Operations of Black Book until early 2020 and is currently the President of Corser, a company he co-founded in 2009.

Paul Rindone

Paul is a senior Executive at CDK Global and has more than 30 years of Automotive experience working with dealers, OEMs, lenders and data, software and analytic providers that improve consumer purchase experiences.

Adem Yilmaz

Adem is currently Director of Enterprise Testing Technology, Analytics and Reporting at Wells Fargo. Prior roles span across multiple fields such as compliance, collections, and artificial intelligence business activities within automotive finance companies.

