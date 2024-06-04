CARsgen Presents Updated Results on Satri-cel in Nature Medicine and at 2024 ASCO

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2171.HK), a company focused on innovative CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, announces that the final follow-up results of the investigator-initiated trial CT041-CG4006 (NCT03874897) of satricabtagene autoleucel ("satri-cel", CT041) (an autologous CAR T-cell product candidate against Claudin18.2) have been published in Nature Medicine on June 3, 2024. Data were presented as an oral presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology ("ASCO") Annual Meeting on June 3, 2024, 12:30 pm-3:30 pm, Eastern Daylight Time. Further details have been posted on the corporate website https://www.carsgen.com.

The article in Nature Medicine was titled "Claudin18.2-specific CAR T Cells in gastrointestinal cancers: phase 1 trial final results".[1]

The 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting abstract was titled "Claudin18.2-Targeted Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell Therapy for Patients with Gastrointestinal Cancers: Final Results of CT041-CG4006 Phase 1 Trial".[2]

The leading PI of this study, Professor Lin Shen of Beijing Cancer Hospital, said, "Satri-cel has shown promising efficacy and manageable safety profiles in patients with Claudin18.2-positive advanced gastrointestinal cancers, particularly those with gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction cancer. This study marks a significant advancement in the field of CAR T-cell therapy for solid tumors. It suggests that CAR T-cell therapy has the potential to transform existing treatment paradigms and provides important reference points for further innovative research. In the future, we anticipate that more clinical trials and studies will further validate and refine this innovative therapy, enabling it to benefit a broader patient population as soon as possible."

Dr. Zonghai Li, Founder, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Scientific Officer of CARsgen Therapeutics, said, "We are delighted to announce that the final results of the CT041-CG4006 study have been simultaneously published in the prestigious journal Nature Medicine and reported as an oral presentation at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting. This study represents a significant milestone in the field of CAR T-cell therapy for solid tumors, demonstrating the encouraging safety and efficacy of satri-cel. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the investigators for their years of dedicated efforts, and to the patients and their families for their trust and support. It is our shared goal to provide better treatment options for patients, and we will continue to advance the global clinical development of satri-cel, ensuring this innovative CAR T-cell therapy benefits more patients with gastric, pancreatic, and other gastrointestinal cancers."

About Satri-cel

Satri-cel is an autologous CAR T-cell product candidate against the protein Claudin18.2 that can potentially be the first-in-class globally. Satri-cel has been developed for the treatment of Claudin18.2 positive solid tumors with a primary focus on gastric cancer/gastroesophageal junction cancer (GC/GEJ) and pancreatic cancer (PC). Ongoing trials include investigator-initiated trials (CT041-CG4006, NCT03874897), a confirmatory Phase II clinical trial for advanced GC/GEJ in China (CT041-ST-01, NCT04581473), a Phase I clinical trial for PC adjuvant therapy in China (CT041-ST-05, NCT05911217), and a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for advanced gastric or pancreatic adenocarcinoma in North America (CT041-ST-02, NCT04404595). Satri-cel was granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of advanced GC/GEJ with Claudin18.2-positive tumors in January 2022 and was granted PRIME eligibility by the EMA for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer in November 2021. Satri-cel received an Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. FDA in 2020 for the treatment of GC/GEJ and an Orphan Medicinal Product designation from the EMA in 2021 for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer.

About CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited

CARsgen is a biopharmaceutical company with operations in China and the U.S. and is focused on innovative CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. CARsgen has established a comprehensive CAR T-cell research and development platform, encompassing target discovery, innovative CAR T-cell development, clinical trials, and commercial-scale production. CARsgen has internally developed novel technologies and a product pipeline with global rights to address major challenges of CAR T-cell therapies, such as improving the safety profile, enhancing the efficacy in treating solid tumors, and reducing treatment costs. CARsgen's mission is to become a global biopharmaceutical leader that brings innovative and differentiated cell therapies to cancer patients worldwide and makes cancer curable.

Forward-looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical fact or that do not relate to present facts or current conditions are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements express the Group's current views, projections, beliefs and expectations with respect to future events as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors beyond the Group's control. As a result, they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those detailed under the heading "Principal Risks and Uncertainties" in our most recent annual report and interim report and other announcements and reports made available on our corporate website, https://www.carsgen.com. No representation or warranty is given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, any projections, targets, estimates or forecasts contained in this press release.

Reference

[1] Qi, C., Liu, C., Gong, J. et al. Claudin18.2-specific CAR T cells in gastrointestinal cancers: phase 1 trial final results. Nat Med (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-024-03037-z

[2] Qi C, et al. ASCO 2024. Abstract 2501

SOURCE CARsgen Therapeutics