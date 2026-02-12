CARsgen Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreements to Expand CAR-T Commercial Manufacturing Base in Jinshan, Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2171.HK), a company focused on developing innovative CAR T-cell therapies, announces that through its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary CARsgen Diagnostics, it has signed Strategic Cooperation Agreements agreements with Shanghai Jingong Enterprise, which is a key platform enterprise in the Bay Area High-Tech Zone of Jinshan District, Shanghai. With a total investment amount not exceeding RMB370 million, the Company will establish an advanced commercial manufacturing base for CAR T-cell products in Jinshan District, Shanghai.

This move closely aligns with the commercialization progress of the Company's multiple CAR T-cell products, including the marketed product zevorcabtagene autoleucel and the CAR T-cell product satricabtagene autoleucel (R&D code "CT041") for solid tumor currently in the NDA stage. It also lays the foundation for the future mass production of multiple allogeneic CAR T-cell products (such as CT0596 and CT1190B). Under this background, enhancing CAR T-cell manufacturing capacity that meets international standards has become a core initiative to support the commercialization of multiple products and strengthen global competitiveness. This transaction requires no significant capital expenditure from CARsgen Therapeutics in early stage, thus effectively preserving valuable cash flow for core research and development as well as market expansion. In addition, the repurchase mechanism ensures the Company can fully acquire asset control after long-term operation, maintaining production stability and enhancing the flexibility of asset layout.

This collaboration demonstrates CARsgen Therapeutics' prudent financial planning and deep layout in the CAR T-cell therapy industry ecosystem. It also indicates that the project is highly in line with national and local policies on the biopharmaceutical industry and has received high attention and strong support from the government. This strategic partnership will further consolidate CARsgen Therapeutics' leading position in the global CAR T-cell therapy industry while creating long-term value for shareholders.

About CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited

CARsgen is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing innovative CAR T-cell therapies to address the unmet clinical needs including but not limited to hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. CARsgen has established end-to-end capabilities for CAR T-cell research and development covering target discovery, preclinical research, product clinical development, and commercial-scale production. CARsgen has developed novel in-house technologies and a product pipeline with global rights to address challenges faced by existing CAR T-cell therapies. Efforts include improving safety profile, enhancing the efficacy in treating solid tumors, and reducing treatment costs, etc. CARsgen's mission is to be a global biopharmaceutical leader that provides innovative and differentiated cell therapies for patients worldwide and makes cancer and other diseases curable.

Forward-looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical fact or that do not relate to present facts or current conditions are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements express the Group's current views, projections, beliefs and expectations with respect to future events as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors beyond the Group's control. As a result, they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those detailed under the heading "Principal Risks and Uncertainties" in our most recent annual report and interim report and other announcements and reports made available on our corporate website, https://www.carsgen.com. No representation or warranty is given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, any projections, targets, estimates or forecasts contained in this press release.

