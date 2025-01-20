CARsgen's Allogeneic CD38 CAR-T Therapy Administers First Dose in an Investigator-Initiated Trial

SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2171.HK), a company focused on innovative CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, announces that KJ-C2320, an allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy targeting CD38, has administered the first dose to a patient in an investigator-initiated trial (IIT).

KJ-C2320 is developed based on CARsgen's THANK-uCAR® platform. An investigator-initiated trial is ongoing in China to evaluate KJ-C2320 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML).

About THANK-uCAR®

THANK (Target to Hinder the Attack of NK cells)-uCAR® is CARsgen's proprietary technology to generate allogeneic CAR-T cells with improved expansion and persistence by modifying donor-derived T cells. To minimize graft versus host disease (GvHD) and host versus graft response (HvGR) from allogeneic T cells, we disrupt the genomic loci encoding TCR and beta-2 microglobulin (B2M) to eliminate surface expression of the TCR or the human leukocyte antigen class I (HLA-I), an approach that has been validated by previous research. However, natural killer (NK) cells can attack T cells without HLA-I expression, which then limits the expansion and persistence of the allogeneic CAR-T cells. To protect the allogeneic CAR-T cells from the patient's NK cells' attacks, we arm these TCR-/B2M-T cells with a CAR that recognizes NKG2A to hinder the NKG2A-positive NK cell rejection of the CAR T cells and therefore allow the THANK-uCAR-T cells to resist the attack by NK cells. Clinical studies have demonstrated that the BCMA CAR-T therapy developed on the THANK-uCAR® platform can expand in patients achieving complete response to levels comparable to autologous CAR-T, showing preliminary evidence of controllable safety and promising efficacy.

About CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited

CARsgen is a biopharmaceutical company with operations in China and the U.S., focusing on innovative CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. CARsgen has established a comprehensive CAR T-cell research and development platform that covers target discovery, innovative CAR T-cell development, clinical trials, and commercial-scale production. Internally, CARsgen has developed novel technologies and a product pipeline with global rights to address significant challenges faced by existing CAR T-cell therapies. Efforts include improving safety profile, enhancing the efficacy in treating solid tumors, and reducing treatment costs. CARsgen's mission is to become a global biopharmaceutical leader that provides innovative and differentiated cell therapies for cancer patients worldwide and makes cancer curable.

