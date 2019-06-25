Carsharing Pioneer Getaround Further Expands Global Footprint With $12M Acquisition Of Norwegian Platform Nabobil

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global carsharing leader Getaround today announced the $12M acquisition of Nabobil, expanding the marketplace's presence to the Nordic region. The rapidly expanding carsharing platform will now operate in seven European countries including Norway, in addition to the markets recently added through the company's acquisition of Drivy - France, Germany, Spain, Austria, Belgium and the U.K.

Founded in 2015 by Jacob Tveraabak, Karl Munthe-Kaas, Christian Hager, Jenny Sjögren, Theodor Tonum, Thomas Grøndahl and Chris Moen, Nabobil has quickly built a strong user base in Norway with further Nordic expansion underway. Joining Getaround, the world's leading carsharing marketplace, will expedite growth and improve the carsharing user experience in the Nordic region by integrating Getaround's connected car technology.

Getaround pioneered the connected carsharing marketplace six years ago with its Getaround Connect® device—patented technology that enables users to locate and unlock cars using their smartphone, making carsharing accessible to more people at any time of day. Unique to Getaround, a dedicated team has engineered and improved Getaround Connect® over four product generations to become the leading global carsharing technology in safety, reliability, and security.

"We are excited to welcome the Nabobil team to Getaround," said Getaround Founder & CEO Sam Zaid. "We are building an exceptional global organization and the tremendous experience, drive and values that the Nabobil team bring to Getaround will help drive us forward in our mission to empower people to carshare everywhere."

"We are very pleased that the world's leading carsharing platform has acquired Nabobil - and that we will be part of Getaround's journey onward. We cannot imagine a better match, and with the new solid owners, the access to capital for Nordic growth is ensured. For Nabobil's customers this secures better services and improved technology on a sustainable platform. This is a great recognition for Nabobil's loyal users, employees and shareholders," said Christian Hager, Jacob Tveraabak and Karl Munthe-Kaas, representing the three original co-founders and the board of Nabobil.

"This is an exciting moment for our company, made possible by the incredible work of our founders and team," said Nabobil CEO Even Heggernes. "Joining Getaround, the world's leading carsharing platform, gives us the power to invest in keyless, connected car hardware and grow the Nordic organization."

Heggernes and the rest of the Nabobil team will join Getaround to continue current operations and oversee expansion in the region.

About Getaround

Getaround empowers people to instantly rent and drive great cars shared by people in their city. Cars can be rented by the hour or the day, with insurance and 24/7 roadside assistance included. By using the Getaround app, people skip the lines and paperwork at traditional rental car counters, and the hassle of buying and maintaining a car.

Powered by Getaround Connect™, the patented connected car technology, Getaround creates a fun and safe carsharing experience without the need to meet the car owner, carry an access card, or coordinate picking up a car key. People share everything from a Prius to a Tesla and can earn thousands in extra income each year, offsetting the high cost of car ownership while also making a positive impact on the environment.

A study by the University of California Transportation Sustainability Research Center found that for every car shared approximately 10 are taken off the road. In turn, every 1,000 vehicles shared reduces up to 50 million pounds of carbon dioxide, meaning Getaround's community is helping take cars off the road and reduce pollution.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Getaround has thousands of cars available throughout major metropolitan areas across the U.S and Europe. Investors in Getaround include SoftBank, Menlo Ventures, Braemar Energy Ventures, Asset Plus, Triangle Peak Partners, SPARX Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, Cox Automotive Inc., and SAIC Capital.

For more information visit Getaround.com , download the iPhone or Android app, like on Facebook , and follow on Instagram and Twitter .

About Nabobil

Nabobil.no is a Norwegian peer-to-peer carsharing platform established in Oslo in 2015. The marketplace has 180,000 registered users and 7,000 cars available to rent. In May 2019, the company reached 130,000 bookings.

Nabobil's main market is Oslo, which accounts for 65% of all bookings. However the service has spread throughout Norway and there are now shared cars available to rent in every major city. 20% of the cars on Nabobil's platform are electric, with everything from vans to luxury cars available on the platform. Insurance is included in every rental.

For more information visit https://nabobil.no/ .

