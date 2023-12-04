Carsharing Telematics Global Market Report 2023 - Hybrid Station-based and Free Floating Models Show Promise

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carsharing Telematics Market - 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global carsharing membership is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 16.9 percent from 123.4 million at the end of 2022 to 269.4 million by 2027. This report explains all segments including station-based and free floating public carsharing as well as corporate carsharing.

The Carsharing Telematics Market report analyses the latest developments on this market worldwide including a comprehensive overview of the carsharing telematics value chain covering 35 carsharing platform vendors and 68 carsharing initiatives from specialist CSOs and car OEMs. This strategic research report includes 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

Telematics systems and smartphones are key enablers of carsharing services. In-car hardware technologies for carsharing services comprise an on-board computer, telematics device and RFID reader for capturing trip data, enable fleet management and grant access to the car through an RFID smartcard or smartphone app. An invehicle user terminal with keypad and display may also be installed to provide the driver with visible messages and guidance, as well as allow management of reservations from within the vehicle. Software platforms include complete IT systems that can support all the operational activities of a CSO ranging from management of in-vehicle equipment, fleet management, booking management, billing, as well as operations supervision via dashboards and data analytics. Leading vendors of hardware and software platforms include Invers, Convadis, Continental, OCTO Telematics, Humax, Vulog, Ridecell, Optimum Automotive Group, Mobility Tech Green, Targa Telematics and Glide.io. Several carsharing technology vendors also target the emerging corporate

The public carsharing fleet reached 575,000 vehicles worldwide in 2022 carsharing market that aims to increase corporate car pool availability and reduce mobility costs.

The carsharing market is currently in a growth phase which is expected to continue in the coming years. The Covid-19 pandemic only temporarily affected the market which has recovered in full speed in the last years. The report estimates that the total number of carsharing members worldwide reached 123.4 million at the end of 2022. At the same time, the total carsharing fleet had reached about 575,000 vehicles. The report forecasts that carsharing membership will grow to about 269.4 million globally by the end of 2027 and the total carsharing fleet will then reach approximately 979,000 cars.

The corporate carsharing telematics market is moreover estimated to 110,000 vehicles at year-end 2022 and is forecasted to reach about 221,000 vehicles in 2027. Europe and Asia-Pacific represent the majority of all carsharing programmes and active members from an international perspective. The front-running markets include Germany, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, France, South Korea, China and Japan.

Key Market Trends

Carsharing is becoming increasingly integrated with other mobility services

Carsharing and public transport ecosystems to converge

Relationships with cities are becoming more important for CSOs

Electric cars are a natural fit for carsharing

Carsharing operators build wider ecosystems of partners

Free floating carsharing services on the rise

Hybrid station-based and free floating models show promise

Autonomous cars are expected to change the playing field for carsharing

Carsharing becomes a popular means to reduce corporate mobility costs

Carsharing operators introduce new pricing models

Last mile carsharing add-on services is emerging in Europe

Shared mobility operators are increasingly offering more similar services

Covid-19 affected the majority of carsharing operators only temporarily

Carsharing operators focus increasingly on profitability

Moving vehicles between different services improves utilisation rate

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies

New data on carsharing fleets and members worldwide

Comprehensive overview of the carsharing telematics value chain

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments

Detailed profiles of 35 carsharing platform vendors and their propositions

Case studies of 68 carsharing initiatives from specialist CSOs, car rental companies and car OEMs

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2027

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Cars and Personal Mobility Services

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market trends

1.3 Car-based mobility services

1.4 Carsharing services worldwide

1.5 Car telematics infrastructure

2. Car OEM Mobility Service Initiatives

2.1 Mobility projects and services from Ford

2.2 Hyundai Motor Group carsharing and mobility programmes

2.3 Nissan carsharing services

2.4 Stellantis

2.5 Renault Group's carsharing initiatives

2.6 Toyota mobility services platform and Kinto services

2.7 Mobility concepts from the Volkswagen Group

2.8 Volvo On Demand

3. Carsharing Organisations

4. Technology Vendors

5. Market Forecasts and Trends

5.1 Carsharing market forecasts

5.2 Mergers and acquisitions in the carsharing telematics space

5.3 Market trends

