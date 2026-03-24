CarShield Partners with All-Star Baseball Roster and Ric Flair for 'Don't Get Caught Looking' Campaign

19 MLB Players Team Up With CarShield to Urge Drivers to Prepare for the Unexpected

ST. PETERS, Mo., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In professional sports, preparation is the difference between victory and defeat. Applying that same strategic foresight to everyday life, CarShield is launching a new initiative to help American car owners avoid the financial disruption of an unexpected vehicle breakdown. The "Don't get caught looking" campaign reframes vehicle protection as a proactive, winning strategy, drawing a direct parallel between preparing for a championship season and preparing for the unexpected on the road.

19 MLB Players Team Up With CarShield to Urge Drivers to Prepare for the Unexpected Post this Photo by Erich Kemp (InterMedia)

The season-long campaign officially kicks off on MLB's Opening Day surround this messaging:

CarShield is America's Most Trusted Auto Protection

We have over 3 Million contracts sold

We have paid over $1 Billion in claims

"Vehicle protection matters more today than it did even a few years ago because drivers are keeping cars longer, technology is getting more complex, and a single unexpected repair can throw off a family's budget or a professional's schedule in an instant. When you have coverage in place , you're not just protecting your vehicle, you're protecting your time, your plans, and your ability to keep moving with life," stated Nick Hamilton, CEO, CarShield.

To explore the campaign content and learn more about vehicle service protection plans, visit https://carshield.com/protection-plans/ .

A Star-Powered Roster for Unmatched Protection

To anchor this message, CarShield has announced a monumental partnership with a roster of iconic athletes. The campaign features 13 current professional ballplayers (Matt Vierling, Ryan Mountcastle, Luke Keaschall, James Outman, Brooks Lee, Jason Alexander, Junior Caminero, Oswaldo Cabrera, Marcelo Mayer, JJ Wetherholt, Brandon Lowe, Nick Yorke, and JC Escarra) and six baseball legends including; Eric Byrnes, John Kruk, Tino Martinez, Curt Schilling, Howard Johnson, and newly added Hall of Fame inductee Andruw Jones, and cultural icon Ric Flair. This diverse group of talent will be featured across a multi-platform content ecosystem throughout the entire 2026 baseball season.

The initiative is designed to build consumer awareness by aligning the brand with the values of reliability, trust, and foresight embodied by these top-tier athletes. The campaign highlights CarShield's smart, strategic choice for any car owner looking to secure their budget and gain peace of mind.

"Baseball players understand something every driver can relate to: the outcome is decided long before the big moment . The best in the game don't wait for a bad hop—they prepare, they train, and they put the right support behind them so they're ready for whatever comes their way. These guys represent the values we believe in at CarShield— preparation, consistency, resilience, and confidence under pressure . We're encouraging people to make the smart call before a breakdown turns into a major disruption," said Jason Miazza , CMO, CarShield.

Core Campaign Message: Proactive Defense

The "Don't get caught looking" campaign is built on several key strategic pillars that translate the disciplined mindset and preparation of professional sports to the practicalities of car ownership:

The Player's Choice for Peace of Mind: This pillar highlights that the most prepared figures in sports choose CarShield , validating its promise of reliable and trustworthy service for all customers.

This pillar highlights that the most prepared figures in sports choose , validating its promise of reliable and trustworthy service for all customers. Defense Wins Championships (and Saves Wallets): A strong defense is about anticipation, not reaction. This message positions vehicle protection as the best defense against budget-breaking repair bills, allowing drivers to focus on the road ahead.

A strong defense is about anticipation, not reaction. This message positions vehicle protection as the best defense against budget-breaking repair bills, allowing drivers to focus on the road ahead. From the Dugout to Your Driveway: The campaign makes the strategic preparation of professional baseball an accessible and winning move for everyone, bringing All-Star-level protection to everyday car ownership.

This campaign marks a new chapter for CarShield , bringing a message of strategic preparation from the pinnacle of sports to driveways across the country. Read more about our 'Spring Training' Preseason Check List today.

*Major League Baseball and MLB are registered trademarks of Major League Baseball. This release is not endorsed by or affiliated with Major League Baseball.

CarShield is a leading provider of vehicle protection plans, helping drivers manage the cost of covered repairs on most vehicles. CarShield offers flexible coverage options for a wide range of budgets and driving needs. Plans include unmatched benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance, courtesy towing and rental car options. Coverage is supported by a nationwide network of repair facilities and dedicated customer service. For more information, visit CarShield.com.

SOURCE CarShield