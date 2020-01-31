CarSmartt® Announces User Growth and Additional Services

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CarSmartt® (OTC: CRSM), is pleased to announce their user growth and their commencement of development on their new "YouSmartt" service.

CarSmartt differentiates itself from the industry competitors by providing riders with lower pricing and delivering a higher earning share to drivers. Many drivers that have signed with CarSmartt come to the Company after they have left competitors due to frustrations regarding difficulties with their processes. CarSmartt CEO Roy Capasso commented, "Now that we have reached our first six months of operation, we have passed our proof of concept phase. We are pleased to report that we have generated over 27,000 downloads of our CarSmartt App to date, where our base is a balanced mix of Android and iOS users. We have accomplished this milestone in part by providing the rideshare space with a simplified service option. Operationally, we acquired our user base while coming in under budget on our advertising cost projection. We intend to continue to provide increased value for our shareholders by furthering this path of acquiring riders and drivers with low acquisition costs and providing valuable, simple services to all CarSmartt participants."

Due to the successful adoption of the CarSmartt App to date, the Company is also announcing that it has begun development on a value-added service that is planned to be called "YouSmartt." YouSmartt will provide, for all CarSmartt participants, access to a proprietary network of up to 45 discounted ancillary offerings, to include, but not limited to the areas of Beauty, Home Care, Auto Care, Pet Care, Child Care, Personal Care, Education, Technology Services, Entertainment, Travel, and Leisure.

Regarding YouSmartt, Mr. Capasso added, "We are very pleased to be able to start development on YouSmartt. Today's technology user behavior indicates that the average smartphone owner relies on specific Apps to provide them with solutions. We intend to become one of those Apps that not only provides the best ridesharing option, but also the best resource for many of their daily needs. We plan to always keep our focus on user behavior trends and to look at re-investing in components similar to YouSmartt that have the potential to bring additional value to our participants and to our shareholders."

