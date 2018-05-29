CarSmartt® (OTC-CRSM) Announces Partnership With Archer Robotics, LLC. And Aitheon Blockchain To Develop Self Driving Cars Fleet For Delivering Of Packages

Carsmartt with the help of Aitheon will launch the Carsmartt ICO. Mr. Vito Visconti announced the ICO will be completed in approximately 3 more months. Mr. Visconti stated, this ICO will be sufficient to fund the Carsmartt application with Aitheon and implement an aggressive marketing program with its new CoinSmartt Token.

The alliance will allow Aitheon and CarSmartt to test and proceed with a packages delivery service that will use a fleet of blockchain-operated, driverless vehicles controlled by artificial intelligence. In the months ahead, the partnership will roll out domestically in Las Vegas, Nevada, followed by Miami, Florida.

Aitheon's technology platform will power the driverless cars to arrive to the delivery location. Upon arrival, users will be notified via text with the location of the parked vehicle. When a user arrives at the vehicle to receive their package their identification will be verified, the car will unlock and they can retrieve their package.

About: CarSmartt®

CarSmartt® Inc. is a startup company of the revolutionary APP.CARSMARTT.COM a ride sharing concept located in Palo Alto CA. (Silicon Valley), at CarSmartt® we aim to make long distance traveling safer and more affordable, while connecting with people along the way. CarSmartt® members can choose to share a ride or ship a package with the option of applying insurance coverage. All CarSmartt® drivers are subject to a background check to reassure the safety of passengers. CarSmartt® is currently now active in the USA, Italy, Mexico and Colombia. However, our company will soon continue to expand to Europe, Canada and Latin America.

About: Aitheon

AITHEON is the digital ecosystem that enables symbiosis between Humans and A.I. / Robotics, helping organizations to thrive, while also creating workforce opportunities in an era where automation is reducing jobs. We are the bridge for businesses, workers, robotics suppliers, coders, and professionals to integrate, producing world class results.

