Carson Announces Industry Leading Tax Strategy Program for Advisors: Industry Tax Expert Debbie Taylor to Spearhead Offering

Acquires Taylor Financial Group

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group announced Carson Tax Strategy, a major investment in the deepening of its tax planning services and announced a strategic partnership with Taylor Financial Group. This acquisition marked the firm's 10th deal of 2024 and is a critical progression in Carson's mission to empower advisors and deliver unparalleled value to clients.

Tax Planning and Holistic Financial Planning

Carson's tax strategy, launching in Q1 2025, is designed on the premise that tax alpha is a critical part of comprehensive wealth management that many advisors do not incorporate into their practice today. To address a critical gap in the industry: the growing demand for holistic, tax-efficient wealth management solutions, the innovative program will include tools and resources that integrate with Carson's tech stack and add expertise around complex tax scenarios, such as distribution planning, retirement account optimization, tax-loss harvesting and estate planning.

"We're defining the future of wealth management and how advisors approach tax planning," said Burt White, Chief Executive Officer of Carson Group. "This initiative equips our advisors with expertise in tax strategy, creating opportunities to deepen client engagement and practice growth. By taking a holistic approach to financial health, advisors can help clients work towards their goals beyond relying solely on market-driven returns."

Industry Expert Debbie Taylor to Join Carson Wealth

Spearheading the initiative is Managing Partner, Chief Tax Strategist, Debbie Taylor, CPA/PFS, JD, CDFA®️, Founder of women-owned wealth management firm Taylor Financial Group.

Taylor Financial Group has partnered with Carson for more than a decade, and as part of this strategic agreement, Carson Group will acquire Taylor Financial Group and rebrand as Carson Wealth. The 10-person team, managing $385 million in assets, will continue to serve its clients from its Franklin Lakes, New Jersey location.

"This partnership will equip our advisors with tools to better serve their existing clients, as well as to add new clients with sophisticated tax planning needs," added White. "Debbie brings a wealth of expertise in tax planning and will significantly bolster our capabilities. Her leadership will be instrumental in enhancing our tax services and supporting our advisors in delivering comprehensive financial solutions."

The deal amplifies the powerful combination of Taylor's expertise with Carson's resources, creating a partnership that will benefit clients and advisors alike.

"For twenty-five years, I've helped clients unlock hidden financial gains by mastering an area often overlooked—tax strategy," said Taylor. "By leveraging tax planning solutions, advisors can help their clients optimize their financial outcomes, minimize tax liabilities or increase after-tax returns, which have a compounding effect on wealth. I am excited to be part of a community of like-minded practitioners who can come together to refine our skills and share best practices."

Debbie Taylor is a recognized thought leader on practice management and tax planning, author and sought after industry speaker.

For advisors looking to differentiate themselves in a crowded market, Carson's enhanced tax planning capabilities offers a clear path to growth and client satisfaction.

Taylor Financial Group was advised by Potomac Law, which serves as counsel to clients in a wide range of industries and Turkey Hill Management, which provides M&A advice for wealth management clients.

Carson Group manages more than $40 billion in assets* and serves more than 51,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations.

*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and NWCM, LLC

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Wealth is a doing business as "dba" name of CWM, LLC. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

SOURCE CARSON GROUP HOLDINGS, LLC