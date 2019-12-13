Carson Announces New Keynote Lineup, Session Tracks, and Early-Bird Rates for Excell 2020

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, a family of companies committed to being the most trusted for financial advice and guidance through serving advisors and investors, unveiled new speakers, session tracks and early-bird pricing registration rates for its annual Excell conference. Excell 2020, taking place at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 26-28, 2020, anticipates a record crowd of 1,600 attendees, consisting of advisors, team members, industry executives and even exclusive sessions for advisor clients.



Recognized as one of the top advisor conferences for 2020 by Nerd's Eye View writer, financial planner and industry influencer Michael Kitces for the third year running, Excell's mission is inform, educate and inspire advisors—no matter their business model or affiliation—by equipping them with tangible ideas and universally applicable best practices so they can improve in a wide array of areas, from leadership and personal effectiveness to learning new technology, uncovering industry trends, studying consumer behavior and reinventing the way they run their firms as fiduciaries.

The event brings together advisors who come from a diverse group of broker-dealers and RIAs across the United States and Canada, overseeing more than $100 billion in assets under management collectively. Conference registration, normally priced at $1,349, is open to advisors at a highly discounted rate now through January 1, 2020.

Go to https://www.excell2020.com to learn more and register.

The 35th edition of the conference makes it one of the longest-running conferences in financial services with 10,000+ attendees spanning 17 years. A third of attendees are million-dollar firms or have over $100 AUM.

New to Excell this year is the Accelerator Series, designed to provide advisors with a hyper-focused, deep dive into subject matters they care most about. Four unique tracks will maximize attendees' specialized interests and allow them to hear from thought leaders in a number of areas, including:

Financial Planning

Marketing

Technology and Client Experience

Investments

M&A (Succession Planning)

"2020 looks to be our most robust conference yet, with a strong mix of mainstage speakers, breakout sessions and an expanded agenda," said Ron Carson, founder and CEO of Carson Group. "We've worked really hard to make it an all-inclusive conference that focuses on the whole advisor—as a planner, a CEO, a financial coach, a leader and an innovator. We'll have more than 40 sessions and a dozen keynotes all focused on helping advisors furthering a profession undergoing significant change."

Scheduled keynote speakers include:

Scott Harrison , Founder and CEO of charity: water and New York Times best-selling author

, Founder and CEO of charity: water and best-selling author John R. DiJulius III , International Customer Service Consultant, best-selling author

, International Customer Service Consultant, best-selling author Patty McCord , Former Chief Talent Officer of Netflix

, Former Chief Talent Officer of Netflix Michael E. Kitces , Partner and the Director of Wealth Management for Pinnacle Advisory Group

, Partner and the Director of Wealth Management for Pinnacle Advisory Group Dr. Darshan Shah , Founder & CEO of Beautologie and Next|Health

, Founder & CEO of Beautologie and Next|Health And dozens of industry-specific breakout session speakers

Other highlights at 2020's conference will include a women's leadership lunch, tech lab, a private live performance by British-American rock band Foreigner and the return of the Executive Mastermind Roundtable session for C-suite industry executives and advisor clients, as well as a "Meet the Experts" Lounge where advisors and team members can sit down 1-on-1 for personalized consultations.

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

SOURCE Carson Group

Related Links

http://www.carsongroup.com

