Carson City, Nevada stars as the ultimate winter getaway in a new holiday short film

Carson City's cozy streets and snowy peaks set the scene for the made-for-marketing movie, which invites visitors to experience an idyllic winter vacation in Nevada's capital city.

CARSON CITY, Nev., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when small-town charm meets winter vacation plans? The answer is simple: pure magic. Visit Carson City , the destination marketing organization for Carson City, Nevada, believes that Nevada's state capital is so perfect for a holiday movie backdrop that, well, it became one. The DMO recently launched a campaign centered around a short film, " A Winter's Charm in Carson City ." The aim is to drive brand awareness and winter visitation to inspire travelers to step into the magic and discover the charm of Carson City for themselves.

Carson City, Nevada stars in a new made-for-marketing short film, “A Winter’s Charm in Carson City.” Created by Visit Carson City as part of a strategic tourism campaign highlighting the city’s quaint charm, winter festivities and outdoor recreation activities.

With the destination front and center, "A Winter's Charm in Carson City" features the capital city's best winter activities, sights and sounds. The short film's lovable, and intentionally cheeky, storyline checks all the boxes with plenty of holiday romance tropes. With a 15-minute run time, the story follows the cookie-cutter plotline—a big city girl embarks on a business trip as she tries to lock in a land purchase and her big promotion. What she doesn't expect is how the beauty and charm of this small town, along with her childhood crush, help her rediscover the magic of Carson City and the spirit of the season.

"Carson City is a special hidden gem nestled at the foot of the Sierra Nevada that shines especially bright during the winter season," said David Peterson, executive director of Visit Carson City. "As part of a strategic marketing campaign to attract visitors during the winter months, we set out to create a short film that embraces the visual charm of our destination as well as the feeling and experiences people are looking for in a winter getaway. We hope people get a kick out of the film and reignite their love of the season by planning their next trip to Carson City."

The short film captures several quintessential winter experiences that Carson City has to offer. From breathtaking scenery, where visitors can stroll along the trails surrounded by sweeping views of snow-capped mountains, to immersive history, where they can explore historic rail cars once used across the Old West. Located just 20 minutes from the shores of Lake Tahoe, Carson City also casts its appeal as an outdoor winter getaway throughout the short film.

Visitors can watch "A Winter's Charm in Carson City" and plan their own trip to experience winter magic at VisitCarsonCity.com .

Carson City is where history lives and adventure awaits. Carson City boasts an array of outdoor adventures, restaurants, golf courses, historical attractions, museums, gaming opportunities, and a plethora of events and entertainment. Visitors will find plenty of exciting activities and experiences to choose from. In the heart of the action, Carson City is nestled just minutes from the legendary Lake Tahoe, electrifying Reno, historic Virginia City and the majestic Sierra Nevada mountain range. For more information, go to Visit Carson City's website at visitcarsoncity.com .

