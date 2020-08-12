Carson Coaching Online Launches To Deliver Proven Growth Resources For Top Advisors

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest growing financial services firms in the country, today announced that the firm's nationally-recognized, top-ranked advisor coaching program, Carson Coaching, has released the next iteration of its online coaching and practice management program to help financial advisors take their firms to the next level.

The Carson Coaching Online hub includes all of the resources and solutions created by Carson's Executive Business Coaches, compiled through decades of experience working with financial professionals, and includes:

A new resource library of over 30 different practice management and leadership courses

A long list of new strategic partners and technology discounts

Exclusive live virtual events

An individualized coaching plan

Weekly market commentary and video commentary

Ghostwritten website and blog content

Access to executive business coaches

A community hub for advisors to network and learn from each other

Thousands of client experience and practice management documents and solutions

"I couldn't be more proud of the coaches, partners, members and everyone in our community who helped put together the new Carson Coaching online platform. It really is the best practice management solution out there for advisors," said Vice President of Carson Coaching Sarah Cain.

Carson Coaching Online is excited to partner with a number of industry leading technology and service providers inside of the new system in order to bring the best solutions in the advisory profession to members. New strategic partners featured in the new Carson Coaching Online hub include Riskalyze, IncomeConductor, FMG Suite, YCharts, AssetMap, Truelytics, Holistiplan and Redtail.

According to Managing Director of Carson Coaching Jamie P. Hopkins, ESQ., MBA, CFP®, LLM, CLU®, ChFC®, RICP®, "These partnerships will help bring the best the industry has to offer to our coaching community and help our members achieve their goals faster. We are so proud of the great companies and thought leaders that have recently become part of our growing community. The new platform represents a best-in-class solution for advisors that want to add practice management, technology, growth and leadership solutions to their practices."

Founded in 1993, Carson Coaching is a leading national financial advisor coaching and resource program with more than 1,200 coaching members and 5,000 graduates. It is designed to help growth-minded advisors build their businesses through coaching support, proven tactics and accountability that drive proven results. The program includes more than 10 coaches with a combined 150 years of experience guiding advisors in matters of business and growth. Carson's network of advisors serves more than 34,000 families across the United States.

"Carson Group has been an incredible resource and inspiration to advisors everywhere, and their respected coaching network has grown to have quite the impressive reach," said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. "Riskalyze is proud to partner with Carson Coaching to put the best technology into the hands of the advisors who empower the world to invest fearlessly, especially in this risk-first decade."

"Now, more than ever, clients want to receive informative, timely, and personalized insights and commentary from their wealth advisor," said Sean Brown, President and CEO at YCharts. "Our partnership with Carson Coaching will enable advisors to share smarter insights and grow their practice faster, leading to a happier, more engaged client base."

Carson Coaching Online offers motivated advisors so much opportunity to apply the lessons learned from the hard-won experiences of other successful advisors to their own practices in order to drive growth," said Brian McLaughlin, CEO of Redtail Technology. "We're excited to partner with Carson, as the value of both the educational resources made available to those who join and the opportunity to network with like-minded advisors from around the country is only heightened by the rapidly changing regulatory environment and the general sense of uncertainty in so many areas right now."



"We're excited to join Carson Coaching's world class online coaching hub and are honored to be the only retirement income planning solution on the platform," said Sheryl O'Connor, founder and CEO of IncomeConductor. "We look forward to helping Carson Coaching advisors grow their retirement income business efficiently and compliantly by utilizing IncomeConductor's time-segmented strategy and innovative, dynamic technology."

Carson Group Founder and CEO Ron Carson, who established Carson Coaching with the goal of helping growth-minded advisors build their businesses through coaching support, tested tactics, and accountability that drive proven results, added, "I'm so proud of this next generation of Carson Coaching. Continuing education for advisors is so critical, especially as the financial services industry and really our entire world continue to shift and mold around us in new ways."

Recognized year after year by Barron's as one of America's top wealth management firms, Carson Group remains among the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. Carson currently serves more than 34,000 families through it's 133 partner locations across the country.

To learn more about Carson Coaching and request a free coaching session, visit: https://www.carsongroup.com/coaching/online/

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

Over 4,000 advisors who wish to be ranked fill out a 102-question survey about their practice, data is verified and then applied to a ranking formula. The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.

