Carson Group Acquires Carson Wealth Chicago

A rapidly growing firm with more than $1 billion assets under management

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with more than $40 billion in assets under management, today announced that its Carson Wealth Chicago location will transition to being wholly owned by Carson Group. The latest strategic partnership demonstrates the firm's continued focus on growth, following a strong 2024.

Carson Wealth Chicago, under the leadership of Mark McCallum, has grown from $163 million in asset under management (AUM) in 2019 to more than $1 billion at the end of 2024. The strong growth is attributed in part to the firm's strategic M&A strategy, which has been supported by Carson Group's enhanced resources to scale operations as the firm grows.

"The Carson Wealth Chicago office demonstrates the type of radical scale advisors can achieve via strategic leadership, robust client relationships, and an effective growth strategy. Of course, this type of exponential growth comes with operational challenges in maintaining the level of service clients have come to expect, along with all the resource-intensive demands of running a rapidly growing business. This is where Carson Group comes in – we empower our advisors with access to our extensive support network, a deep bench of resources, and tools that enable consistent growth and scale," said Burt White, chief executive officer of Carson Group.

With five locations and more than 15 advisors, Carson Wealth Chicago saw the transition to becoming wholly owned by Carson Group as a natural evolution. "Continuing our commitment to personalized, high-quality client service is paramount to our success," said Mark McCallum, managing partner and wealth advisor. "Our decision to evolve our partnership with Carson Group will allow us to streamline our operations and focus on delivering even greater value to clients while continuing our expansion in the region through acquisitions. We're excited about the next step in our journey."

Carson Group manages more than $40 billion* in assets and serves more than 51,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and NWCM, LLC

Securities and advisory services offered through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, a broker/dealer and a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. Carson Wealth is a doing business as "dba" name of CWM, LLC. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors.

Carson Group is located at 14600 Branch St, Omaha, NE 68154. (888) 321-0808.

