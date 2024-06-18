Carson Group Adds Avery Wealth as Newest Partner Firm

OMAHA, Neb., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group announced today that Dan Reese, CFP®, of Avery Wealth, Inc., an independent wealth management firm based in Jackson, Mich. has joined Carson Group's expanding network of partner firms. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Avery Wealth, enhancing its ability to deliver unparalleled service and innovative solutions to clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan Reese and the Avery Wealth team into the Carson Group community," said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. "Their commitment to providing highly personalized service and always putting clients first aligns perfectly with our values and vision. By tapping into Carson's expansive resources and network, Avery Wealth can focus even more energy on what they do best – helping clients achieve their most important financial goals."

Led by President and Wealth Advisor, Dan Reese, CFP®, Avery Wealth manages $212M in client assets and has a dedicated team advisors and client services staff. Founded in 2003, Avery Wealth is an independent, fee-only firm dedicated to providing comprehensive wealth management services to individuals and families. While joining Carson Group's network of partner firms across the United States, Avery Wealth will maintain its independence, brand, team and personal approach to serving clients.

"Joining Carson Group was an easy decision that allows us to stay true to our values while enhancing the services we offer," said Dan Reese, founder of Avery Wealth. "Our clients will continue to work with the same trusted team, but now we will have access to Carson's incredible support and resources Carson Group provides. This partnership means better technology, improved processes, and ultimately, better outcomes for our clients without sacrificing the personalized relationships they value so highly."

Gregg Johnson, Caron Group's National Sales Director, added, "The addition of Avery Wealth to our network exemplifies our focus on partnering with growth-minded advisors. Dan and his team are driven by a vision of continual improvement and expansion, making them a perfect fit for Carson Group. We are excited to support their journey as they leverage our resources to achieve greater growth."

Carson Group currently manages $35 billion* in assets and serves more than 50,000 families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices. For additional information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

About Carson Group

Founded in 1983, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses -- Carson Wealth , Carson Coaching , and Carson Partners . Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. The company currently manages $35 billion* in AUM and serves more than 50,000 families among its advisor network of more than 150 partner offices, including 50+ Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

About Avery Wealth

Avery Wealth, based in Jackson, Mich., is dedicated to providing personalized financial planning and investment management services. With a commitment to education, trust and accessibility, Avery Wealth ensures clients receive the highest level of care and attention. For more information, visit www.averywealth.com.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors.

*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and NWCM, LLC.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory services through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

