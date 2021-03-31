Carson Group and BlackRock Launch FinServ Foundation, a Financial Literacy and Coaching Non-profit

OMAHA, Neb., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the leading financial services firms in the country, BlackRock and Carson Group, today announced support for the formation of FinServ Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to building a more inclusive, representative, and vibrant financial services profession by working directly with colleges and universities to support the next generation of professionals.

FinServ Foundation is the product of ongoing conversations around a triad of challenges and missed opportunities in the financial services industry:

Retention: Financial services firms struggle to retain and attract young talent. Too many young professionals enter the industry with a sink or swim position. They are not provided community, guidance, mentorship, or coaching. All of which help improve retention.

Financial services firms struggle to retain and attract young talent. Too many young professionals enter the industry with a sink or swim position. They are not provided community, guidance, mentorship, or coaching. All of which help improve retention. Access: Young professionals who do not come from wealth or a career-focused family setting might not feel they have access to the financial industry. This lack of access creates a pipeline issue for the profession.

Young professionals who do not come from wealth or a career-focused family setting might not feel they have access to the financial industry. This lack of access creates a pipeline issue for the profession. Inclusion: Not only do companies need to attract and retain the right talent, but they also need to make sure next-gen talent feels included. Many professional jobs in financial services can be isolating and high-stress, and young professionals feel they are alone in their pursuit, especially if they do not have a natural built-in network.

To combat these challenges, FinServ Foundation will offer a coaching, internship, and leadership program for students looking to thrive in the financial services profession. Over 15 colleges and universities have joined the program, with the first cohort rolled out to nearly 40 college students.

FinServ Foundation is led by President Jamie P. Hopkins, ESQ., MBA, CFP®, LLM, CLU®, ChFC®, RICP®, and fueled by a team of part-time volunteers, university and college professors, board members, and corporate partners who are committed to giving more access to the financial services profession across all demographics. Hopkins also serves as Managing Director of Carson Coaching, Director of Retirement Research at Carson Group and a Finance Professor of Practice at Creighton University's Heider College of Business.

Michael Lane, Managing Director and Head of iShares U.S. Wealth Advisory at BlackRock, said, "Finding the right talent means creating opportunities for all those who want a career in financial services. We have to acknowledge that not everyone has the same level of access to our industry, and as leaders, we need to do our part in creating access. Importantly, participants will have real world exposure within our industry, beyond a classroom setting, and by receiving coaching from experts that have helped financial advisors grow their business they will be given tools for success. At the end of the day, the right talent with the right tools will help us deliver better financial advice and financial well-being. That's why I'm excited about our investment in FinServ Foundation."

Dr. Preston D. Cherry, CFP®, a founding board member and President of Concurrent Financial Planning in Green Bay, Wisc. said, "attracting young people to this profession and elevating their early career experience helps progress and retain the much-needed young talent to meet the growing demand for financial services across younger generations. This effort requires dedicated compassion and intentional resources from industry leaders, and these inputs have come together to form FinServ, which is well-suited to producing impactful change." Dr. Cherry is also the Treasurer of the AAAA Foundation, which has partnered with FinServ Foundation as a strategic partner for this initiative.

To learn more and get involved, visit www.finservfoundation.org.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

