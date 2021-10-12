Carson Group and Envestnet | MoneyGuide Join Forces to Empower Advisors to Deliver Trusted Financial Advice

OMAHA, Neb. and RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest growing financial services firms in the country, announced its integration with Envestnet | MoneyGuide.

Foundational-Focused Tools Can Benefit Advisors and Clients

Carson Group's partner advisors now have full access to MoneyGuide's product suite, including the MyBlocks offering, from within their existing Salesforce and Client Portal experience.

MyBlocks is a great toolbox for advisors working with clients on foundational needs and is especially game changing for associate advisors who are working mostly with millennial clients. This suite of tools can also grow with the organization and its advisors.

New Ways to Help Clients Intelligently Connect Their Financial Lives

Wealth Studios, which provides detailed cash flow planning reports and advanced estate and legacy planning tools, is now available to Carson Group-affiliated advisors serving high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients.

Wealth Studios, at the other end of the spectrum of wealth planning compared to clients just starting out, offers innovative solutions for estate planning and income distribution.

This launch further optimizes Carson Group's existing integration with Envestnet | Yodlee, as Envestnet | Yodlee Investment Data Enrichment empowers Carson Group advisors to recognize opportunities for their clients.

"At Carson Group, our massive transformative purpose is to be the most trusted name for financial advice," said Ron Carson, Founder and CEO of Carson Group. "Sound financial advice comes from diligent planning that looks beyond just retirement. By engaging with Envestnet | MoneyGuide, we are now providing our partners with seamless access to industry leading, innovative financial tools and calculators that can empower them to give instantaneous and even more powerful advice to clients that addresses their entire financial life."

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses -- Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. Recognized year after year by Barron's as one of America's top wealth management firms, Carson Group is a four-time member of the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. Carson currently manages $18.4 billion in assets and serves more than 38,000 client families across the United States.

"Carson Group and Envestnet | MoneyGuide are fully aligned on the vision of what is needed to deliver the future of financial advice today," said Tony Leal, President of Envestnet | MoneyGuide. "No two clients are alike, and to truly provide valuable financial advice in the digital economy advisors need planning tools that focus on the individual. That is the idea behind every MoneyGuide product. I have been eager to work with Ron Carson over the years and this new venture will help empower advisors across Carson Group's ecosystem to deliver trusted advice that helps clients to reach their life goals and achieve financial wellness along the way."

Carson Group is consistently recognized as one of the leading RIAs and wealth management firms in the industry and a Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors. Information on Envestnet | MoneyGuide's more than 200 integrations is available at https://www.moneyguidepro.com/ifa/Home/IntegrationPartners.

"Carson Group advisors serve clients from many different wealth backgrounds – from 'foundational clients' who are just beginning to build wealth all the way up to UHNW -- and this integration with Envestnet | MoneyGuide empowers advisors solving for the needs of clients across that broad range," said Erin Wood, Carson's Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Advanced Solutions. "We see MoneyGuide as a cohesive solution for every client, for any income range and any net worth."

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

About Envestnet

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Nearly 108,000 advisors and more than 6,000 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 46 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet | MoneyGuide, please visit www.moneyguidepro.com and follow us on Twitter at @ENVMoneyGuide or LinkedIn.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

Carson Group and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, or firm.

Barron's Top RIA Firms: Awarded to Carson Group (2021) Barron's rankings are based on data provided by over 4,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Listing in this publication is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.

Press Contacts:

JConnelly for Envestnet

Laura Marvin

973.349.2959

[email protected]

JConnelly for Carson Group

Lisa Aldape

973.525.6550

[email protected]

Carson Group

14600 Branch Street

Omaha, NE 68154



Meg Ronspies

402.810.9688

[email protected]

SOURCE Carson Group; Envestnet | MoneyGuide