Carson Group Brings on California-Based Advisors Kiho Choi and John Dunphy

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with more than $40 billion in assets under management, today announced California-based advisors Kiho Choi and John Dunphy will join the platform and rebrand as Twin Pines Wealth Management. The firm, which manages $411 million in assets will leverage Carson's extensive ecosystem of resources to start a new chapter of their practice, while building upon decades of close-knit relationships and strong client service.

"Our goal at Carson Group is to give advisors who have built incredible practices and client bases the support and tools they need to best serve their clientele, while tackling the complex challenges that come with growing a business," says Gregg Johnson, national sales director of Carson Group. "Kiho Choi and John Dunphy have spent the past three decades building something special, and we're honored to help them continue to grow in their next chapter."

As part of joining Carson's partner network, Choi and Dunphy will rebrand to Twin Pines Wealth Management. The new brand signifies a new chapter focused on growth while maintaining the duo's strong commitment to providing exceptional service. The partnership will allow Twin Pines to enhance their offerings for clients through access to Carson's vast network of resources and technology stack, ultimately helping the team provide better client service while scaling operationally.

"Both Kiho and I had a common goal in identifying a new partner that would support us in our mission to continually provide the best possible service to our clients," said John Dunphy, Managing Partner, Senior Wealth Advisor. "A big part of our decision to join Carson Group as a direct partner was our shared focus on commitment – Carson's commitment to its partners and our commitment to our clients. These shared values mean the world to us when we consider what our clients need and how we put their interests first as a fiduciary."

Carson Group manages more than $40 billion* in assets and serves more than 51,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and NWCM, LLC

Securities and advisory services offered through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, a broker/dealer and a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services also offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC is under separate ownership from any other named entity. Gregg Johnson is a non-producing registered representative of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Carson Wealth is a doing business as "dba" name of CWM, LLC. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

