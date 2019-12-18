Carson Group Launches SecureRMD.com to Shine a Light on SECURE Act's Disruption

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, a family of companies committed to being the most trusted for financial advice and guidance through serving advisors and investors, unveiled a new website and free financial calculator today to guide investors through recent legislative changes to required minimum distributions (RMD) from qualifying retirement accounts.

The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act was included in a broader appropriations package that has been in debate since the spring, and just passed in a House vote yesterday. It will go to the Senate and the President's desk later in the week. The reform legislation significantly changes RMD requirements for inherited accounts and increases the age in which investors are required to start taking RMDs to age 72 if they have not reached age 70.5 by the close of 2019.

The biggest impact for investors, however, will be realized when IRAs and 401(k)s are inherited by loved ones as their taxes could see an increase. It's critical that investors know how this development will impact 401(k)s, IRAs and other investment accounts.

Investors can visit https://www.securermd.com to learn more and:

Access a free calculator that shines a light on their RMD responsibility before and after the change

Download the free whitepaper—"Making Sense of RMDs"

See details about the live webinar: "The SECURE Act Has Passed. What Does That Mean for Financial Planning" on Thursday, December 19 at 3pm CST

"Investors will likely need to adjust how much they withdraw annually as compared to the previous rules. In addition, when doing estate and retirement planning, advisors and investors need to understand the tax impact of leaving IRAs and 401(k)s to heirs as the rules are changing significantly," says Jamie P. Hopkins, ESQ., MBA, CFP®, LLM, CLU®, ChFC®, RICP®, director of retirement research at Carson Group and Finance Professor of Practice at Creighton University's Heider College of Business. "We wanted to create a valuable, educational tool for advisors and investors to have a clearer view into their investment results following the SECURE Act in year one and in all remaining years. By making this widely and publicly available, investors can better prepare for tax season, understand estate planning implications and potentially avoid speed bumps and detours on their path to achieving their financial goals."

SecureRMD.com is the latest in a suite of Carson CX (customer experience) releases and technology enhancements to help make complex issues simple for advisors and investors across the country.

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

The calculator does not take into consideration spousal rollover, non-person, or minor-owned IRAs, which have different rules both before and after the SECURE Act. The purpose of the calculation is purely demonstrative of how RMDs could be impacted by the new legal change. The calculator is designed to illustrate the potential RMDs a single person, non-spouse, stretch IRA under current law vs. a even-year payout over 10 years under the proposed SECURE Act. The SECURE ACT applies to all inherited IRAs and 401(k)s, if the owner dies on or after Jan 1, 2020.

The calculator is designed to be purely educational and is not meant to be relied upon as actual financial advice nor RMD advice or guidance. Cost basis, additional accounts, account aggregation, taxes and other factors could also impact the required minimum distribution strategies for an individual. If you need assistant with RMDs, contact a qualified financial advisor or tax professional.

