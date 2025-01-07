Carson Group Reinforces Commitment to Advisors via Expanded Partnership in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with $38 billion in assets under management, today announced an expanded partnership with Carson Wealth Cedar Rapids, by fully acquiring the firm, including their Las Vegas office. The strategic partnership will expand the firm's longstanding relationship with Carson and allow the offices, led by industry veteran Russ Nieland, to focus on delivering exceptional client service and identifying new areas of business growth. The newly formed Carson Wealth location will manage approximately $1 billion in assets under management (AUM).

"One of the things that's continuously reinforced at Carson Group is the commitment to legacy. This was important to us as we considered what our founding team of partners built from the ground up. Our decision to expand our partnership with Carson Group is our way of ensuring our legacy and ensuring the multigenerational ownership structure we established can continue to grow and meet the diverse needs of our clients," said Russ Nieland, Managing Director, Partner & Wealth Advisor.

The expansion aims to deliver several benefits for clients, including a broader suite of investment offerings, enhanced services and resources, which are designed to support elevated client experiences and simplify the operational burden on advisors, and a continuation of the firm's commitment to placing its clients' best interest first as a fiduciary.

"We continually strive to provide the best resources and support to our network of advisors. In many cases, business conditions can make succession plans difficult to execute, which is a growing challenge in our industry," added Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. "Our expanded partnership will help secure the legacy of the talented founding partners of our Cedar Rapids office, while positioning the firm for success and growth in the future. The partnership also demonstrates our commitment to supporting our partners across generations and providing stability and continuity to their clients. This is what joining our network is all about."

Carson Group manages $38.5 billion* in assets and serves more than 51,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and NWCM, LLC

Securities and advisory services offered through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, a broker/dealer and a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services also offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC is under separate ownership from any other named entity. Burt White is a non-registered associate of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Carson Wealth is a doing business as "dba" name of CWM, LLC. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

Carson Wealth Cedar Rapids is located at 835 3rd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. (319) 200-8700.

PR Contact

Sloane & Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Carson Group