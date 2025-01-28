Carson Group Strengthens Partner Network with Addition of Roseville Duo

Starting 2025 strong after a record breaking 2024 as one of the industry's most acquisitive strategic buyers

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with more than $40 billion in assets under management, today announced a partnership with Jerod Wurm, CFP® Managing Partner, Wealth Advisor and Casey Frye, CFP®, Managing Partner, Wealth Advisor, a Roseville, CA – based advisory with $365 million in AUM. As part of the partnership, the firm will rebrand as Carson Wealth.

"We treat our clients like family, which is why many have been with us for a decade or longer. As part of our commitment to our clients, we recognized the importance of partnering with a company that would not only help us provide the best possible service today but also help us plan for tomorrow to ensure our legacy continues. What excited us about Carson was the opportunity to work with a like-minded firm that shares our values, and one that empowers us to remain true to ourselves," said Casey Frye.

As a Carson Wealth office, clients will have access to a broader range of resources, and advisors will have access to new tools and technology to make the client experience and planning journey seamless and more efficient.

"Our partnership with Jerod and Casey really exemplifies our entire philosophy in terms of how we partner with our advisors to meet their needs," said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. "As strategic planners, they came to Carson Group looking for support with providing continuity to clients in the future. Now, not only will they be able to provide that continuity, they will also have access to our extensive ecosystem of tools and resources to bolster the exceptional service their clients have come to expect, while continuing to manage the business they have built. This is what supported independence is all about."

"When we first met with Jerod and Casey, it was to discuss how Carson could be a great partner today, to help them grow and continue to enhance their boutique client experience. But we realized Carson could also help solve for the future of the firm and ensure that Jerod and Casey's clients continue to receive the independent advice they trust. That's when we pivoted to also solving for succession," said Michael Belluomini, senior vice president, mergers and acquisitions at Carson group. "This is a great example of how Carson offers flexible options to meet the needs of advisors at all stages of their practice."

Carson Group manages more than $40 billion* in assets and serves more than 51,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and NWCM, LLC

Securities and advisory services offered through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, a broker/dealer and a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services also offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC is under separate ownership from any other named entity. Burt White is a non-registered associate of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Carson Wealth is a doing business as "dba" name of CWM, LLC. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

Carson Group is located at 14600 Branch St, Omaha, NE 68154. (888) 321-0808.

SOURCE Carson Group