Carson Group Welcomes Daniel Applegarth as New Chief Financial Officer

OMAHA, Neb., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest-growing financial services firms in the U.S., today announced that Daniel Applegarth has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Eric Vrba has joined the firm as Controller.

Applegarth comes to Carson after an 18-year tenure at Orion Advisor Solutions, where he oversaw financial operations across the firm's advisory technology and wealth management business lines. Under his leadership, Orion grew into an industry-leading fintech company with over $3 trillion in advisory assets on its platform.

"We are thrilled to welcome Daniel to our executive leadership team," said Burt White, Carson Group CEO. "Daniel joins us from one of our longtime strategic partners, which means he brings extensive knowledge not only of our industry and the RIA space, but also of Carson."

White further added, "As our growth accelerates, our financial operations have grown increasingly more complex. Daniel is an experienced CFO who has managed through the complexities and growth at a larger firm. His expertise and deep understanding of the industry make him the ideal person to join our leadership team in this time of growth and change."

"I'm looking forward to being a part of this dynamic team," said Applegarth. "Joining Carson offers an incredible opportunity to bring my expertise to a team that's known for its forward-thinking approach. I'm particularly impressed by the strong leadership here, whose vision and guidance will drive our collective success. I can't wait to contribute to Carson's ongoing journey of shaping the future of wealth management."

Vrba joins Carson from City+Ventures where he served as controller. Before that, Vrba spent five years working with Applegarth as the assistant controller at Orion, leading the accounting and financial operations for the wealth management business segment.

"I'm excited to join Carson and contribute to the exciting future of this innovative company," said Vrba. "The leadership team's energy and enthusiasm for enhancing our services for advisors and clients are truly inspiring. Daniel has been an important mentor to me, and I am delighted to work alongside him again. Carson's strong reputation in the financial services industry and the Omaha community makes it a perfect place for me to thrive both personally and professionally."

White added, "As we lay the groundwork for a more adaptable and growth-focused organization, we need leaders who can bring financial discipline and support our commitment to advisor growth while ensuring our financial stability. Daniel and Eric are aligned with our mission to elevate Carson's value for our advisors and clients, and their leadership will be essential in driving the next phase of growth."

About Carson Group

Founded in 1983 by Ron Carson, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses – Carson Wealth , Carson Coaching , and Carson Partners . Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. The company currently manages $35.5 billion* in AUM and serves more than 50,000 families among its advisor network of 150 partner offices, including 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management Inc.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory services through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

