Carson Kressley Returns to Host the American Humane Hero Dog Awards®: 10th Anniversary Celebration

The evening will honor seven courageous canines whose work has improved and saved lives, and will reveal which dog will be honored with the country's top "American Hero Dog" title for 2020. The winner, one of 408 original entrants, was determined on the basis of more than one million votes by the American public and the deliberations of a panel of celebrity judges, including Jamie Chung, Erik Estrada, Danielle Fishel, Daniel Henney, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Marcus Scribner, Alexa and Carlos PenaVega and Ariel Winter .

This year's seven canine category winners are:

HERO LAW ENFORCEMENT DOG OF THE YEAR: "K-9 Cody" from Newport News, VA

"K-9 Cody" from HERO SHELTER DOG OF THE YEAR: "MacKenzie" from Hilton, NY

"MacKenzie" from HERO HEARING DOG OF THE YEAR: "Aura" from Brunswick, ME

"Aura" from HERO MILITARY DOG OF THE YEAR: "Blue" from Lawrenceville, GA

"Blue" from HERO SEARCH AND RESCUE DOG OF THE YEAR: "Remington" from Montgomery, TX

"Remington" from HERO SERVICE DOG OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Lulu's Fund) : "Dolly Pawton" from Naples, ME

"Dolly Pawton" from HERO THERAPY DOG OF THE YEAR (sponsored by World Pet Association): "Olive" from Jefferson City, MO

To read all the Hero Dogs' stories or for more information about the 2020 American Humane Hero Dog Awards®: 10th Anniversary Celebration, please visit www.herodogawards.org .

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization, founded in 1877. For more information, please visit www.americanhumane.org . Please follow us on Facebook and Twitter and to inquire about Hero Dog Awards sponsorship opportunities, please email Jill Nizan at [email protected] .

About Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel, owned by Hallmark Cards, Inc., is Crown Media Family Networks' flagship 24-hour cable television network. As the country's leading destination for quality family entertainment, Hallmark Channel delivers on the 100-year legacy of the Hallmark brand. The network features an ambitious lineup of original content, including movies; scripted primetime series; annual pet specials including, "Kitten Bowl" and "American Rescue Dog Show"; and a daily, two-hour lifestyle show, "Home & Family." Additionally, Hallmark Channel is the exclusive home to world premiere presentations of the acclaimed Hallmark Hall of Fame franchise. Dedicated to helping viewers celebrate life's special moments, Hallmark Channel also offers annual holiday programming franchises including "Countdown to Christmas" and many other seasonal offerings. Rounding out the network's diverse slate are some of television's most beloved comedies and series, including "The Golden Girls" and "Frasier."

For more information, please visit www.crownmediapress.com

To visit the network website, please visit www.hallmarkchannel.com

Hallmark Channel on Social Media: Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest , YouTube

About World Pet Association

Founded in 1950, World Pet Association (WPA) is the pet industry's oldest nonprofit organization. Based in Southern California, WPA coordinates industry-defining trade shows—SuperZoo, Atlanta Pet Fair & Conference and America's Family Pet Expo, a consumer pet and pet product expo. Through WPA's Good Works program, proceeds from these events are funneled back into key industry organizations and nonprofits with the goal of making it easier for pet industry professionals to do business. WPA's mission is to support the business needs of pet retailers and to promote responsible growth and development of the pet industry by providing thought leadership on consumer and legislative issues; leading efforts in the public sector to inform consumers and ensure safe, healthy lifestyles for all animals; and provide business resources, education, content and services to ensure pet product retailers have the support they need to be competitive. For more information about WPA and industry events, visit www.worldpetassociation.org .

About Lulu's Fund

Lulu's Fund, which is part of the Timothy T. Day Foundation, was founded in 2012. Named after the Day's beloved pug Lulu, Lulu's Fund continues the Foundation's ongoing commitment to supporting organizations in the animal rescue community throughout the United States. Organizations that receive support from Lulu's Fund are primarily those that rescue abused, neglected and abandoned dogs. Their focus is to treat existing medical issues, provide spay and neuter services, place dogs in safe foster homes, and ultimately find forever homes for the animals. For more information about the Foundation, visit www.tdayfoundation.org .

