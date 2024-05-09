Carson Medical Group to Unveil State-of-the-Art Facility in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Medical Group (CMG) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new cutting-edge facility on May 22, 2024, at 9:00 AM PDT. The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks a significant milestone for the healthcare provider, signaling its commitment to enhancing patient care and access to medical services in Northern Nevada. Located at 1946 Old Hot Springs Road, Carson City, NV 89706, the new 31,000 square foot facility is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of CMG alongside its partners. SB Builders, in partnership with Frame Architecture and Wikoff Design, spearheaded the design and construction process, ensuring that the project met the highest standards of functionality, aesthetics, and innovation. The culmination of 24 months of hard work has resulted in a facility meticulously crafted to cater to the needs of CMG's patients, offering a seamless and enhanced healthcare experience.

Carson Medical Group New Facility

"Our collaboration with SB Builders, Frame Architecture, and Wikoff Design has been instrumental in bringing this exceptional facility to fruition," said Becky Hepler, CEO of Carson Medical Group. "This new building not only reflects our commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services but also signifies our dedication to advancing medical infrastructure in the community."

The state-of-the-art facility is poised to revolutionize medical care in Carson City, offering a range of amenities designed to enhance patient comfort and accessibility. With the expansion of CMG Plus, Carson Medical Group's walk-in clinic, patients will have more access to convenient after-hours care. Additionally, ample parking provisions have been made for both employees and patients, alleviating logistical constraints faced at CMG's previous facility on Mountain Street.

"We are proud to have played a role in the construction of Carson Medical Group's new facility," stated Patrick Beauchamp, co-owner of Carson City based SB Builders. "Our longstanding partnership with CMG facilitated seamless communication throughout the construction process, ensuring that the final product exceeds expectations and sets a new standard for medical offices in Northern Nevada. We take tremendous pride in partnering on projects that have an immediate and long-lasting positive impact in our local community, and this project exemplifies just that."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be attended by esteemed guests, including Carson City Mayor Lori Bagwell and the Carson City Board of Supervisors, alongside representatives from Carson Medical Group and its partners. The event promises to be a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to advancing healthcare in the region.

For more information about Carson Medical Group and its services, please visit www.carsonmedicalgroup.com.

SOURCE Carson Medical Group