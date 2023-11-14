Carson Wealth Welcomes Two New Locations in Milton, Georgia, and Billings, Montana

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Wealth is proud to announce the addition of two new Carson Wealth locations in Milton, Georgia, and Billings, Montana, further expanding its commitment to delivering personalized financial solutions to clients across the U.S.

With $150 million in assets, Main Street Financial Group, located in Milton, Georgia, has been a steadfast presence in its community for 21 years, providing comprehensive financial services to its clients.

Sharing his perspective on the partnership, wealth advisor, G.C. Lewis, CFP® stated, "As technology changes, we want to ensure we stay at the forefront for our clients. As a member of the Carson Coaching program for the last 10 years, I have seen that Carson is a clear leader in the industry and would allow us to continue to deliver the best experience to our clients."

Lewis further emphasized, "Carson Wealth has a remarkable track record of helping financial advisors grow their practices while maintaining their unique identity. This partnership will enable us to continue providing exceptional service, now bolstered by the resources and support of the Carson Wealth team. Our clients will still be served by the same faithful crew they have come to know and trust, but now under the Carson Wealth name."

Arbor Point Advisors, a financial services firm in Billings, Montana, led by Paul Reinker, has also partnered with Carson Wealth. Reinker is a 25-year industry veteran who manages over $85 million in assets. Reinker stated, "I wanted to be part of an advisor community, not just a number. By becoming a partner with a firm like Carson, I will be able to continue to grow my firm and secure a legacy for both my firm and my clients, now and well into the future. This partnership aligns perfectly with my vision of providing unwavering support and commitment to our clients, while expanding our capabilities to better serve their evolving financial needs."

"We are pleased to welcome both Paul and G.C. to our expanding advisor community and include them in our mission of helping clients nationwide find their freedom. Through our network, our advisor partners can tap into Carson's expertise and resources enabling them to provide their clients with an even more comprehensive suite of services," said Burt White, Managing Partner and Chief Strategy Officer at Carson Group.

Gregg Johnson, National Sales Director at Carson Group, expressed his excitement about this partnership and the company's growth, "We are thrilled to welcome both firms into the Carson community. The addition of advisors like Paul and G.C. and their teams positions us well to drive the organization's growth and establish new benchmarks for client-centric financial advice."

Carson currently manages $30 billion* in assets and serves more than 48,000 families among its advisory network of 140+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit www.carsonwealth.com.

*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and NWCM, LLC.

News Releases in Similar Topics

