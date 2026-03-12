Carsten Bönnemann, MD, joins St. Jude to expand research on pediatric catastrophic neurological disorders

World-renowned clinician-scientist to chair, lead new department

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital today announced the appointment of Carsten Bönnemann, MD, as a faculty member to lead and chair the hospital's newly created Department of Genomic and Translational Neuroscience.

Bönnemann, who specializes in pediatric neuromuscular and neurogenetic disorders, comes to St. Jude from the National Institutes of Health, where he served as a physician-researcher and chief of the Neuromuscular and Neurogenetic Disorders of Childhood Section. While at the NIH, Bönnemann's pioneering research led to key discoveries, including identifying a genetic cause of juvenile amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, advancing understanding of the genetics of neuromuscular disorders and the first in-human intrathecal application of AAV gene therapy for giant axonal neuropathy.

"Joining St. Jude is an extraordinary opportunity to accelerate discoveries for children with catastrophic neurological disorders. The mission of this new department is to understand the unique genetic and molecular roots of these devastating disorders and conceptualize genetic precision therapies based on this knowledge," Bönnemann said. "At St. Jude, we have the ability to accelerate research and therapeutic discovery using cutting-edge science. By collaborating with colleagues across the institution, we will be able to push the boundaries of research, help discover the root causes of these disorders, and help configure new and unique therapeutics for patients where few options exist."

The Department of Genomic and Translational Neuroscience at St. Jude was formed as a natural extension of the institution's commitment to children living with catastrophic neurological disorders. The aim is to change the treatment landscape and improve the quality of life through preclinical and clinical research.

The department advances the Pediatric Translational Neuroscience Initiative and houses both the Center for Pediatric Neurological Disease Research (CPNDR), which drives basic research into complex pediatric neurological conditions, and the Center for Experimental Neurotherapeutics (CENT), which accelerates clinical development of promising treatments and will add new initiatives around genomic diagnosis and precision targeting of genetic therapies. Faculty members for the Department of Genomic and Translational Neuroscience include Bönnemann; Fernando Alsina, PhD; Xiaoyu Chen, PhD; Richard Finkel, MD; Andrea Gropman, MD; Dolores Irala, PhD; Peter McKinnon, PhD; and Heather Mefford, MD, PhD.

"Catastrophic neurological diseases are rare, aggressive and biologically complex conditions that demand deep scientific focus and long-term commitment to understand the disease itself and develop effective therapies," said J. Paul Taylor, MD, PhD, executive vice president, scientific director and Pediatric Translational Neuroscience Initiative director. "What makes St. Jude unique is the integration of different disciplines — laboratory discovery, therapy development, manufacturing and clinical delivery — all happening under one roof. The addition of Dr. Bönnemann as department chair will continue to push St. Jude forward in the creation of leading-edge, personalized therapies that target the root cause of these rare and ultra-rare conditions, offering hope where few options currently exist."

Bönnemann completed medical school at the Albert-Ludwigs University in Freiburg, Germany, and completed his residency in pediatric neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and a fellowship in neuromuscular neurology at Boston Children's Hospital. Bönnemann also completed postdoctoral research studying the molecular genetics of muscular dystrophy at Boston Children's. He has received numerous awards, including the MDA Legacy Award for Achievement in Clinical Research and the George Jacoby Award from the American Neurological Association.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and cures childhood catastrophic diseases. From cancer to life-threatening blood disorders, neurological conditions, and infectious diseases, St. Jude is dedicated to advancing cures and means of prevention through groundbreaking research and compassionate care.

