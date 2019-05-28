Carstens & Cahoon, LLP Secures Permanent Injunction Against Patent Infringement For NuVinAir

DALLAS, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carstens & Cahoon, an elite intellectual property law firm based in Dallas, Texas, announced today that its client, NuVinAir®, has been awarded a Final Judgment in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Pristine Solutions, Inc. with respect to U.S. Patent No. 9,925,959, including a permanent injunction that prohibits "making, within the United States, or importing into the United States, the Accused Products as well as colorable imitations thereof (the "Enjoined Products") for use with a car, truck, SUV or tractor-trailer rig."

Based in Dallas and currently sold in nearly 100 certified territories across the United States, NuVinAir manufactures, distributes, and sells a line of vehicle cleanliness products to auto dealerships, car washes, detail shops, and various other automotive businesses.

A team of Carstens & Cahoon patent attorneys led by Theodore G. Baroody, Esq. represented NuVinAir in securing the permanent injunction. Additional team members included patent attorneys Shaukat Karjeker and Andrew Reed.

"Since launching several years ago, we've been unwavering in developing truly groundbreaking technology and, therefore, took every measure to help ensure our innovation remains unique — and ours. I am delighted with my representation by Carstens & Cahoon and greatly appreciate Ted's hard work and the partnership we have developed," said NuVinAir CEO Kyle Bailey.

Read NuVinAir's statement at https://www.nuvinair.com/blog/nuvinair-wins-federal-injunction-in-patent-infringement-case-for-its-vehicle-cleanliness-products .

More about NuVinAir is available at www.nuvinair.com. More about Carstens & Cahoon is available at https://cclaw.com/our-people/.

