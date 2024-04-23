Carstens, Allen & Gourley Recognized in Chambers' 2024 Texas Regional Spotlight Rankings

PLANO, Texas, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carstens, Allen & Gourley, LLP is honored to announce its recognition as one of the best firms in Chambers' 2024 Texas Regional Spotlight rankings. Our robust intellectual property practice continues to establish us as a leading firm in the region, making us one of only 13 law firms recognized in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for excellence in intellectual property law. We provide clients with comprehensive services across the full spectrum of intellectual property law, including patent, trademark, and copyright litigation and prosecution and international intellectual property portfolio management.

Carstens, Allen & Gourley graphic depicting Chambers 2024 Texas Regional Spotlight Rankings - Recognized for strong intellectual property practice.

As a respected independent legal research firm, Chambers has been recognizing the leading lawyers and law firms in the U.S. and worldwide for over 30 years. Directly from Chambers: "Building on the decades of knowledge we've built up researching the world's most outstanding law firms, Chambers is now shining a light on the best small and medium-sized firms in specific regions. Our Spotlight rankings are awarded at firm-wide level, recognizing firms that are well-known for their expertise in certain selected practice areas." Available in more than 70 countries and 200 jurisdictions, the Chambers' directory provides in-depth rankings and evaluations based on objective research.

Chambers selected Carstens, Allen & Gourley based on the firm's "strong intellectual property practice," highlighting that CAG "handles the full gamut of IP (Intellectual Property) matters with particular strength in patent litigation and prosecution."

"This acknowledgment from Chambers demonstrates our dedication to providing outstanding legal services and achieving favorable results for our clients," says founding partner David W. Carstens. "Our attorneys here at Carstens, Allen & Gourley apply their extensive experience and deep knowledge to every case, delivering exceptional service and dedicated attention to our clients."

We help our clients maximize their intellectual property to compete more effectively in the marketplace. Our recognition in Chambers' 2024 Texas Regional Spotlight reaffirms our mission of achieving client success through tailored and innovative legal strategies.

For more information about our intellectual property practice, please visit caglaw.com or call (972) 367-2001.

About Carstens, Allen & Gourley, LLP

Carstens, Allen & Gourley is a distinguished intellectual property law firm with offices in Dallas and Denver. For over 25 years, we have been leaders in safeguarding our clients' intellectual property rights worldwide. Our firm supports clients, including venture-backed startups, with comprehensive strategies in patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. We have a global commercial litigation and dispute resolution practice that includes state and federal court litigation, international arbitrations, international transactions, and pre-litigation dispute resolution. Our award-winning team is dedicated to delivering top-tier legal services to clients across the globe. The Chambers' recognition reflects that dedication.

