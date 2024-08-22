Carta Healthcare Selects Amendola to Promote Its AI-driven Data Abstraction Technology

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare technology and life sciences public relations and marketing firm, today announced that it has been selected to implement a national public relations, content and social media program by Carta Healthcare, whose mission is to reduce the costs, save time and improve the quality of clinical data abstraction.

"As a six-time Amendola client, the agency is part of my magic formula for business development success through powerful storytelling, category creation, and thought leadership," said Greg Miller, Vice President of Business Development for Carta Healthcare. "We are excited to have Amendola as an extension of our team to help promote our belief that data is the most essential ingredient for improving healthcare."

Clinical data abstraction is essential for hospitals to improve patient care, meet quality standards, and reduce costs. However, manual data abstraction is inefficient, labor-intensive, and expensive, leading to poor quality data. Currently, due to labor shortages and overworked staff, these methods are not sustainable and increase healthcare delivery costs. The current manual approach is inefficient and tedious, resulting in overworked and burnt-out staff.

To that end, Carta has developed Atlas™, an AI-powered platform that automates data abstraction for clinical registries by efficiently extracting information from medical records. By leveraging AI, Atlas increases data availability and accuracy, enabling staff to focus on other tasks and clinicians to prioritize patient care. This is executed through a "human in the loop" approach, where expert abstractors review the quality of the AI-abstracted data. Carta's team of abstractors work alongside current staff to ensure quality of data and seamless processes.

"The time and effort required to cleanse and normalize data for quality initiatives too often depletes the resources essential for delivering high-quality patient care," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "We are excited to help Carta Healthcare educate the market on the importance of automating and streamlining the labor-intensive process of locating and interpreting patient data for clinical registries."

About Carta Healthcare

At Carta Healthcare, we believe high-quality data is essential to improving healthcare. Current methods to abstract data for clinical registries are labor-intensive, time-consuming, and costly. By combining artificial intelligence (AI) technology with skilled expert abstractors, Carta Healthcare helps you abstract data faster, more efficiently, at a lower cost, while delivering the highest quality data.

Learn more about how Carta Healthcare applies the power of AI technology, combined with expert clinical data abstractors, to harness data and insights as catalysts for healthcare transformation at www.carta.healthcare.

