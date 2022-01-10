Cart.com Acquires FB Flurry, Tripling Fulfillment Footprint and Enabling Next Day Delivery to Majority of U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cart.com, the first end-to-end ecommerce software and services provider, today announced its acquisition of FB Flurry , a technology driven fulfillment and customer care operator for leading DTC brands. The move bolsters Cart.com's world-class marketing services, fast-growing fulfillment, customer service, and operational capabilities as part of the company's continuing push to deliver true end-to-end ecommerce enablement at scale to high-growth and established multi-channel brands.

Started in 2018 by founder and CEO Jeff Zisk, FB Flurry distributes more than 35 million product units annually from four fully-owned fulfillment centers in Texas, Utah, and New Jersey. The company, recently named a Top 3PL 2022 by Multichannel Merchant, specializes in using advanced technologies to support high-SKU clients with 50,000+ product listings, handling shipments valued at more than $500M per year for top DTC brands. FB Flurry also provides full 24/7/365 customer care services from its 200-seat service center, with intelligent routing and full-spectrum phone, chat, email, and social media capabilities for brands.

Drawing on its deep expertise in both ecommerce and software, FB Flurry streamlines operations, captures new efficiencies, and delivers cost-effective services for its customers. The company's API-first order management system ensures rapid onboarding for new clients, enables innovative shipping and return options, and provides real-time analytics and actionable insights. The company also uses a proprietary Warehouse Management System combining human insights and advanced automation to deliver unparalleled performance across its flexible, high-volume distribution centers.

Cart.com will integrate FB Flurry's capabilities into its rapidly expanding network of logistics, customer care, and operational support centers, including eight new fulfillment centers that opened in 2021. The deal triples Cart.com's fulfillment footprint to more than 2 million square feet and allows for next-day delivery options to the vast majority of U.S consumers. The company's advanced technologies and data-driven operational support will complement Cart.com's unified ecommerce platform, analytics and marketing service capabilities which gives brands a fully integrated way to scale their businesses, understand their customers, and drive rapid growth. With the addition of FB Flurry, the combined Cart ecommerce platform has processed more than $3 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) over the last twelve months.

Flurry's 400-plus employees will join the Cart.com team and the company's existing clients will continue to receive the same hands-on, tech-forward operational support to which they're accustomed. FB Flurry customers will also gain access to Cart.com's end-to-end Ecommerce-as-a-Service suite of software and services.

"To support today's top ecommerce brands requires an end-to-end operational support system that encompasses the entire customer journey. FB Flurry understands that, and they've built an amazing high-volume support network that spans fulfillment, customer support, strategic planning, and more," said Omair Tariq, CEO and co-founder of Cart.com. "Their customer-focused, tech-forward approach to omnichannel support perfectly complements Cart.com's powerful suite of end-to-end ecommerce tools and services. We're delighted to welcome Jeff and the rest of the Flurry family to Cart."

"At Flurry, we enable ecommerce success not just with technology and industry expertise, but by putting our customers first, and treating every single business we work with as a true partner," said Zisk. "What excited me most about Cart.com is that Omair and the leadership team fully share our customer-centric vision. They're channeling that passion to create a groundbreaking end-to-end solution for today's online sellers. We're thrilled to be joining that mission, and to be scaling up FB Flurry to meet the needs of DTC brands nationwide."

